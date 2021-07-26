OPS and EPS will meet with Prime Minister Modi on Monday, likely to discuss Mekedatu dam row





Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been at odds over the Mekedatu Dam, a new dam proposed by the Karnataka government on the Cauvery River for years now.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. According to reports, OPS left for New Delhi on Sunday and EPS, which is the former CM, is expected to reach the capital early on Monday. OPS also visited L Murugan, TN BJP leader who was recently appointed Union Minister of State. According to India time, AIADMK leaders will likely discuss the issue of the Mekedatu dam between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with Prime Minister Modi. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been at odds over the Mekedatu Dam, a new dam proposed by the Karnataka government on the Cauvery River for years now. Explaining how the Mekedatu Dam, if built, would affect Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Stalin said that one of the sources Tamil Nadu gets its share of from Karnataka’s Cauvery water is water downstream of the Kabini River and the Arkavathi, Shimsha and Suvarnavathi River sub-basins. There is no dam in this part of Cauvery and, as a result, water flowed unimpeded into Tamil Nadu. Mekedatu Dam is proposed to be built for Rs 9,000 crore. The dam will rise at Ontogondlu in the Karnatakas Ramanagara district where the Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers meet. The dam will have a water capacity of 67,000 million cubic feet and is intended to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighboring regions. Originally proposed as a hydroelectric project, the government of Karnataka says the reservoir will also generate 400 MW of electricity when built. However, Tamil Nadu opposed the project saying that building a dam on Arkavathi would ensure that Karnataka has more control over Cauvery’s water and that the state has not released its share. Tamil Nadus water. Stalin added that a new dam built on Cauvery would seriously affect Tamil Nadu’s farmers and their farmland. On July 12, an all-party meeting was held in Tamil Nadu where leaders of all parties, including BJP and AIADMK, passed a resolution calling on the Union government not to allow Karnataka. to build the Mekedatu dam. The meeting was called by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the State Secretariat. Herald of the Deccan reported that EPS and PAHO are likely to raise the issue of the DMK government’s investigation into allegations of corruption under the AIADMK regime. This is after the Directorate for Combating Corruption and Vigilance (DVAC) recently filed a disproportionate assets (DA) complaint against former Transport Minister Mr. R. Vijayabhaskar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/ops-eps-meet-pm-modi-monday-likely-discuss-mekedatu-dam-row-152930 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos