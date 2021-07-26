Wang Yi talks about new type of future-oriented China-Finland cooperation partnership





On July 25, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the press together with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Wang Yi said Finland is an important member of the European Union and one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with China. In 2017, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Finland and jointly decided with President Sauli Niinist to establish a new kind of partnership for the future. This positioning is unique in China’s foreign relations and fully reflects the forward-looking and leading character of Sino-Finnish relations. Foreign Minister Haavisto and I fully exchanged views on Sino-Finnish relations and issues of common interest, and agreed that the two sides should work together to effectively implement the strategic consensus reached. by the two heads of state. Facing the future, we must work together to explore a new kind of partnership in which countries with different histories, cultures and social systems seek common ground while reserving their differences and pursuing a win-win cooperation. winner. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 70 years ago, Sino-Finnish cooperation in various fields has made great strides, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples. Facts have proven that countries with different histories, cultures, social systems and values ​​can fully cooperate and achieve win-win results. The key is to respect each other’s fundamental and major interests, to deepen strategic mutual trust through friendly communication, to treat each other as equals and to refrain from imposing one’s own will on others. Over the past 70 years, China and Finland have maintained this point well and should continue to set an example for the international community. Looking to the future, we must fully activate the potential of practical cooperation between China and Finland. China stands ready to advance the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with Finland’s development strategy, launch the mid-term review of the China-Finland joint work plan and conduct cooperation in emerging areas such as scientific and technological innovation, the circular economy, and clean technologies. The two sides will expand mutual openness to create a good environment for investment and cooperation, strengthen cooperation at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and intensify cultural exchanges between the two countries. Facing the future, we must promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. China hopes that Finland will take full advantage of its unique advantages and work with China to promote the establishment of a China-EU green partnership and digital partnership, and improve the level of trade liberalization and facilitation and investments between China and Europe. China and Europe do not have a fundamental conflict of interest, but are partners rather than rivals. Any policy that deviates from this correct judgment is not in the fundamental long-term interest of the Chinese and European peoples. Looking to the future, we must together promote global governance. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Finland in international and regional affairs, jointly defend true multilateralism, protect the international system with the United Nations at its core, and respond to global threats such as pandemics, change climate change and the proliferation of mass weapons. destruction. Both sides must promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. China appreciates Finland’s “spirit of Helsinki” and welcomes Finland’s adherence to the Africa Development Partnership Initiative jointly launched by China and Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/t1895000.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos