After Jokowi’s announcement, Antam’s gold price drops slightly!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –Over the past week, Antam’s gold price has fallen, but not too much, 0.63%. The decline continued earlier this week, Monday (7/26/2021), when the government officially extended the implementation of Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) until August 2, but it there has been some relaxation. Gold bars produced by PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) Tbk. This is a slight decrease, 1000 IDR / gram in all sizes. The 1 gram size is sold for 942,000 Rp./stem, with a percentage decrease of 0.11%. PT Antam sells gold bars from 0.5 gram to 1000 grams. However, the sales price does not include 0.9% tax for purchases without using a Tax Identification Number (NPWP) and 0.45% with a TIN. The following is the gold price based on data from PT Antam official website, logamulia.com. Heavy Base price NIF price (+ Tax 0.45%) Price excluding NPWP (+ 0.90% tax) 0.5 grams 521,000 523,000 525,000 1 g 942,000 946,000 950,000 2 grams 1,824,000 1,832,000 1,840,000 3 grams 2,711,000 2,723,000 2,735,000 5 grams 4,485,000 4,505,000 4,525,000 10 grams 8,915,000 8,955,000 8,995,000 25 grams 22,162,000 22,261,000 22,361,000 50 grams 44,245,000 44,444,000 44,643,000 100 grams 88,412,000 88,809,000 89,207,000 250 grams 220,765,000 221,758,000 222,751,000 500 grams 441,320,000 443 305,000 445,291,000 1000 grams 882,600,000 886,571,000 890,543,000 Yesterday, the announcement of the extension of PPKM level 4 was made directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I have decided to continue implementing the Level 4 PPKM from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” Jokowi said in an official statement from Merdeka Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Sunday (7/25/2021 ). However, a relaxation has been made in several sectors. Popular markets that sell basic necessities are not allowed, but with strict health protocols. In addition, small businesses can also reopen until 9:00 p.m. WIB, and food stalls or the like are only allowed at 8:00 p.m. WIB, and can eat in places with strict sanitary protocols, and a maximum of 20 minutes per visitor. Then shopping centers, shopping centers, shopping centers are open with a maximum capacity of 25% until 5:00 p.m. local time. With this relaxation, the wheels of the economy will turn a little faster than before. The demand for gold bullion also has the potential to increase. Meanwhile, global gold, which is the primary determinant of domestic gold prices, remains uncertain about its direction this week. This is reflected in the results of a weekly survey conducted by Kitco. Of the 15 Wall Street analysts surveyed by Kitco, up to 9 people or 60% gave a projection bearish (downtrend) for gold this week. Up to 2 people or 13% gave a showing bullish (uptrend), and the rest is neutral. On the other hand, a survey of market participants or main street, with 571 participants up to 55% gave a projection bullish, 26% bearish, and the rest is neutral. The difference between Wall Street and Main Street gives an unclear picture of where gold is going. Naturally, this week the central bank of the United States (US), also known as the Federal Reserve (the Fed), will announce its monetary policy. The Fed’s asset purchase (quantitative easing / QE) and interest rate policy is one of the main factors driving global gold prices. In its monetary policy announcement last June, the Fed gave the latest projections for an interest rate hike in 2023 or even next year. Faster than ever by projecting a rate hike in 2024. However, with an expected slowdown in global economic conditions, doubts are starting to emerge about a Fed interest rate hike next year. How the Fed’s latest view of economic conditions amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, as well as whether there is still a chance to cut or cut QE this year, will grab the attention of stakeholders in the Marlet. CNBCINDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pap / pap)





