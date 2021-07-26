Indonesia Records More Covid-19 Cases Than India and Brazil | World news





Indonesia recorded 45,416 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday to overtake Brazil, India and the United States in terms of new infections, according to Worldometer data. During the same period, 38,091 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Brazil, 39,742 in India and 37,245 in the United States. However, in terms of the total number of infections and deaths, Indonesia still lags far behind the major countries with 3,166,505 cases and 83,279 deaths. Indonesia has become a new global epicenter for the virus after overtaking Brazil and India in terms of daily number of Covid-19 cases and deaths earlier this month. Indonesians have confirmed that Covid-19 cases have returned to around 40,000 a day after rising from more than 56,000 on July 15. His death toll also remained at near record levels. Read also | Covid-19 can infect embryos and lead to miscarriages: study President Joko Widodo on Sunday loosened Covid-19 restrictions for a week until August 2, even though coronavirus disease cases remained high after restrictions of around a month. Widodo’s orders came despite warnings from experts that an easing of restrictions could lead to a new wave of a pandemic in the country. According to the new orders, traditional markets selling staple foods will open normally and shops selling non-food items and other small traders have been allowed to operate at half capacity with shorter hours. Food stalls and restaurants can resume dinners in outdoor spaces but under very strict protocols. Read also | Rage against Covid-19 blockages Luhut Panjaitan, responsible for coordinating the pandemic response in the regions, said Stage Four restrictions with the strictest measures are in place in 95 cities and regencies in Java and Bali. Shopping malls and department stores can operate at 25% capacity until 5 p.m. in 33 cities and regencies that fall under the third stage restrictions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Indonesia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions and experts have said lifting the restrictions will lead to more cases and deaths in the country. “Restrictions must be in place for at least four weeks and (the government) must increase testing, tracing and treatment for optimal results,” Dicky Budiman, Indonesian epidemiologist at Australian University told AFP. Griffith, ahead of Sunday’s announcement. “Otherwise, it’s the same as having no restrictions,” he said. (With contributions from the agency)

