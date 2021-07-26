Politics
Prime Minister Modi changed the narrative that development in Assam was only brought about by unrest: Amit Shah
Shah inaugurates new radiotherapy block and state-of-the-art linear accelerator machine at the State Cancer Institute and launches the program where Rs One lakh will be provided to the closest relatives of the deceased in COVID-19 in addition to laying the first stone from Tamulpur medical school.
Shah said: “This is only possible in BJP where a successful chief minister does not become chief minister for a second term and warmly welcomes the new chief minister with a pat on the back.
Sonowal served as Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021, Sarma was appointed Chief Minister in May 2021 after the BJP returned to power for a second consecutive term.
He said Assam benefited twice as Sonowal became Central Cabinet Minister and Sarma became Chief Minister.
The Minister of the Interior said: There are five ministers in the Union’s Cabinet, this is unprecedented since independence. This shows how much priority is given to the northeast by Modi. The Prime Minister himself has visited the region 35 times.
This is the Shah’s first visit to Assam after the BJP won parliamentary elections in May this year.
Shah said there were several reasons and analyzes put forward for the BJP to win the polls for a second consecutive term. However, I think the main reason for the victory is that people have bid farewell to unrest, insurgency and arms and set out on the path of development.
He said Assam has seen years of bloodshed. Thousands of young people have been killed. Years of turmoil, the state got nothing. When I was party president and visited the state, I used to say that unrest and insurgency will do the state no good.
Claiming that people have voted for the development of BJP government in the past five years, he said, the culture, tradition, eating habits and dance form of North East India will be protected . They are gems of India.
Attacking the Congress Party, he said, Congress only made promises that never kept them and it was under Congress that northeast India became the cancer capital.
The interior minister said Tamulpur medical school was part of the Bodo Accord. This is something that we offered to the leaders of Bodo when drafting the agreement. We hope that all the provisions of the Agreement will be fulfilled before the country celebrates 75 years of independence.
Accord was inked last year. He said there were several chords where dust had accumulated and the weight of the dust was weighing on the chord. Assam Accord documents if after 1985 anyone opened it was the Modi government and not the Congressional government. This shows how much work is accelerated under the Modi government.
The Interior Minister added that by 2022 35,000 Bru people will be settled. About 2,100 insurgents have laid down their arms, we are on the verge of signing the Karbi accord and two militant groups from Tripura have laid down their arms.
He said the BJP-led government was present in Manipur and that in four and a half years there had not been a single bandh or blockade. Earlier each month there were 10 bandhs. The narrative that has been set, development comes through turmoil, the prime minister has changed it and established that development comes through cooperation and hard work.
Shah said that during the disinformation campaign in the ballot box, several parties were launched and these parties were trying to stir up emotion with slogans.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/pm-modi-has-changed-narrative-that-development-in-assam-only-through-agitations-amit-shah/articleshow/84748457.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]