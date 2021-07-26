



Amid the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the origin of the virus has become a matter of contention between China and the World Health Organization. This worsened the health emergency. Indeed, the discord intensified a year after the WHO was seen to support the Chinese version of events. President Xi Jinping’s government in Beijing on Thursday rejected the next step in the WHO’s plan to investigate the origins of the pandemic. While the availability of vaccines, oxygen, and treatment for the sick and dying may seem far more important than any other phase of investigating the origin of the disaster, the importance of knowing what is happening. went to Wuhan can not be ruled out. WHO now wants to audit laboratories in the area where the virus was first identified. Chinese Vice Minister of Health Zeng Yixin said it showed a lack of respect for common sense and arrogance towards science. These positions are irreconcilable. The WHO’s setback to Beijing’s rejection of the proposal intensified the complications but also raised questions about Beijing’s reluctance. According to the WHO, the virus was highly unlikely to have escaped from a Chinese lab, but the theory has endured. Investigators were able to visit Wuhan ~ the city where the virus was first detected in December 2019 ~ in January this year after weeks of a Chinese blockade. Earlier this month, however, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outlined the terms of the next phase of the investigation. This included a survey of some scientific research institutions. Dr Ghebreyesus has now called on China to be more cooperative regarding the early stages of the epidemic. He urged Beijing to be transparent, to be open and to cooperate with investigators and provide what they call raw patient data that was not shared in the first investigation. For nearly two years, the virus persisted in all countries with a deadly impact. China has tightened its heels if Mr. Zeng Yixins’ statement is any indication. Above all, China is surprised by the WHO proposal because it focuses on alleged violations of laboratory protocols. China’s vice health minister said it was impossible to agree to the terms of the investigation, not least because the country had submitted its own recommendations regarding the tracing of origins. We hope the WHO will get rid of political interference, Zeng reportedly said. More than four million people have died worldwide since the start of the pandemic, and the WHO has faced increasing international pressure to further investigate the origins of the virus. The United States on Thursday criticized China’s stance as irresponsible and dangerous. Access was essential to help prevent the next pandemic, was the warning from White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Earlier this year, President Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their own efforts to investigate the pandemic. While the WHO agrees, President Xi thinks differently. Discord has compounded one of the worst tragedies humanity has ever suffered. Meanwhile, other countries have added numbers to their daily number of cases that the Chinese have reported in the past year or more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/china-vs-who-1502986304.html

