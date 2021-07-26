Donald Trump supporters protest as Jill Biden visits vaccination clinic





A small group of Donald Trump supporters and anti-vaccination protesters gathered outside a school in Hawaii on Sunday, when First Lady Jill Biden visited to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Biden visited Waipahu High School, where a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is based, upon his return from the Tokyo Olympics.

About 20 anti-vaccination protesters and supporters of former President Trump gathered at the school, the Star Advertiser reported.

Protesters wore T-shirts with phrases such as “All lives matter” and “Trump won,” the newspaper reported. There were also two protesters who showed their support for the Cuban protesters.

One woman among them shouted “Trump won”.

Despite opposition, Biden – a longtime teacher herself – later said she felt right at home in high school.

“There were probably times when you probably wondered if you were going to go through all this chaos,” she told reporters.

Biden, who was joined by Democratic Hawaii Governor David Ige, praised the island’s handling of the pandemic. “You have done all you can to protect the people of Hawaii,” she said.

At the on-site clinic, Biden met one of the vaccinators, Loise Medina, 18, an immigrant from the Philippines who graduated from Waipahu High School in 2020 and completed the school’s medical assistant training program. .

“I always try to do the job I can so that I can access these opportunities and open more doors than I expected to be offered to me,” Medina said, adding that meeting Biden was an honor.

Biden carried out the visit as cases of COVID-19 were on the rise in all US states, especially in less well-vaccinated areas, due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

Asked by KITV Island News if she was frustrated with the number of Americans still unvaccinated, Biden said, “We are continuing! We are not going to stop until everyone has been vaccinated.”

Biden left Joint Base Pearly Harbor Hickam late Sunday afternoon – after attending a barbecue there with about 75 servicemen – to return to Washington DC

Over the weekend, Biden was in Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics. The first lady cheered on Team USA and wished them good luck via a Zoom call from the US Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo, before attending the opening ceremony on Friday night.

First Lady Jill Biden cheers on the U.S. team ahead of the Women’s Pool Round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 24, 2021. Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Hawaii during on his return trip to Washington, DC Christian Petersen / Getty Images Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron chat during the women’s group match between Italy and Mongolia on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

She also had one-on-one Zoom conversations with some of the athletes, including baseball player and short track speed skater Eddy Alvarez, basketball player Sue Bird and Allison Schmitt, four-time Olympic swimmer and defenseman. Mental Health.

She also met with senior officials and monarchs, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

The first lady’s trip to Japan marked her first international solo trip since her husband Joe Biden took over the presidency in January.

