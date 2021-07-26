Business groups fight to back GOP lawmakers who embrace Trump’s election lie





For some dentists, 2021 presented a more painful debate than a root canal treatment over whether their leading professional association should continue to donate to Republican Representative Paul Gosar.

Gosar, from Arizona, is a dentist by trade. He also wholeheartedly embraced former President Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him and led the effort to overturn last fall’s vote.

Throughout Gosar’s political career, one of his major donors has been the American Dental Association’s political action committee, which has donated more than $ 100,000 to its campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission. Whether the group will continue to support Gosar has been hotly contested, with the debate unfolding over the past few months in a series of heated public letters.

It’s not just dentists who are suffering from the withholding of campaign money, advisers to trade and professional associations said. The Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill forced Washington’s vast network of trade associations, which represent everything from hedge fund managers to construction contractors, to reconsider their check books. These groups donate generously to members of both parties, usually with little oversight, and a congressman like Gosar is a valued person who has worked in the profession he represents and has the ability to influence legislation beneficial to industry.

Some of those groups have since declined or stopped donating to the large number of Republican lawmakers who opposed the election results. Others, after a brief pause, resumed giving.

In a statement, the ADA said its board of directors determined that its PAC “should suspend future contributions” to Gosar. He has not donated to her so far for this cycle, according to the records.

“The ADA believes that participation in the political process should reflect its values, ideals and priorities,” the group said. “The ADA will support people who advance our mission and are aligned with these ideals, views and priorities.”

Mike Panetta, a political and communications strategist who advises trade industry groups, said in the past these groups have been successful in convincing their dues-paying members that contributions should not be viewed from a partisan perspective, but rather, aimed at targeting influential lawmakers on key issues for the group.

“The message has always been that these donations are mostly non-partisan and are used to help candidates and members who support an industry or association,” he told NBC News. “It’s a message that’s a lot harder to sell after January 6th.”

An NBC News review of the donation habits of more than 50 of the largest business and professional groups from mid-January to the end of May found that about 20% of PACs from those organizations made at least one contribution to an objector. or a Republican group. stimulate an opponent’s campaign.

This includes the ADA, who donated $ 250 to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, RN.J., dentist by profession, in late January.

The group that NBC News says made the most of these contributions is the National Association of Realtors PAC. Since mid-March, the PAC has paid more than $ 260,000 to opponents and GOP groups supporting their re-elections in donations made across the political spectrum. The organization directly contributed to about 40 percent of those who voted against the election results in January.

“The PRPP is proud to be one of the largest and most bipartisan political action committees in the country and will continue to engage in a bipartisan manner on behalf of our 1.4 million members,” said the NAR spokesman Wes Shaw at NBC News in a statement. “Following a recent PRPP board meeting, our association lifted the temporary hiatus that had previously been put in place on all federal political disbursements. This decision will ensure that we will continue to engage with political candidates in an effort to support homeowners in the Americas and our nations real estate industry. “

Another group that has boosted donations to opponents is the National Apartment Association, which has contributed to nine of the opponents since the end of March.

“To help tackle the housing affordability crisis, the NAA is singularly focused on the substantive political concerns that impact our membership and our political support extends to members of Congress who understand and support our point. of view, ”said Bob Pinnegar, president and CEO of the NAA in a report. “Although a good housing policy remains our main justification for support, we assess each contribution on a case-by-case basis. “

For the American Chamber of Commerce, long one of the most prolific donors in Washington, a post-riot review of its donation policy ended with an announcement in March that it would not necessarily ban contributions to objectors elections in the future. Since the announcement, he has donated to Reps Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and Steve Chabot of Ohio, both Republicans who opposed the results.

While a much smaller number of Democrats have opposed past elections, these efforts have not come against the backdrop of a president seeking to overturn an election he lost or occurring simultaneously with a deadly riot. which temporarily disrupted the formalization of the victory of his political rival.

“Going forward, the House will assess our support for Republican and Democratic candidates based on their stance on issues important to the House, as well as their demonstrated commitment to governing and rebuilding our democratic institutions,” Ashlee Rich Stephenson, strategist main policy of the House. , wrote in a note to members. “We do not think it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely on the basis of their votes on electoral certification.”

The House sought to distinguish between those who voted with the majority of House Republicans to oppose the results and those who continued to promote lies about Trump’s defeat.

“There is a significant difference between a member of Congress who voted no on the issue of certifying the votes of certain states and those who have committed and continue to engage in repeated actions that undermine the legitimacy of our elections and of our institutions, ”she wrote. “For example, voting is different from holding the January 6 rally or continuing to defend debunked conspiracy theories. We will consider actions like these and future conduct that erodes our democratic institutions.”

Businesses, meanwhile, bore the brunt of donor scrutiny after Jan.6, coming under significant public pressure to cut PAC donations to those who voted against the results. Earlier this month, Japanese automaker Toyota announced it would stop contributing to lawmakers who opposed the 2020 results after being criticized for donating 38 of those Republican members. But as recent filings have shown, other companies have started contributing to these officials again.

As to whether the current review is an oversight on the radar or leading to a permanent change in the donor landscape, Panetta, the strategist, said his “gut reaction” is that there will be a return to the old normality.

“If you look at the number of members of the House and the Senate [who voted to object], and if you ignore them completely, that’s a big chunk, ”he said. “So I have a feeling that will eventually normalize. I think there will be some members who will be more toxic than others. But I think overall it will come back to more normal at some point. “

Given the number of lawmakers who have opposed, including members of management, a former congressional aide to the GOP who advises businesses and industry groups echoed Panetta in predicting that most will be back on board before long time.

“The problem, really, for everyone is that such a large swath of the House Republican Conference voted the wrong way,” said this person. “And you have, almost whatever company, industry, or association, you’re going to have key members, key Republicans on your issues, who unfortunately voted to remove the accreditation from the election.”

