Imran’s party wins PoK polls, PML-N candidate says he will ‘ask India for help’ in rigging polls





Islamabad, Jul 26 (UNI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party is set to form the next government in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK), becoming the largest political party in a violent parliamentary election, even as a that candidate PML-N sparked controversy by claiming he would “ask India for help” over the alleged rigging of the ruling PTI.

According to Pakistani media, Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 25 of 45 seats, while the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) won 11 seats and incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) won six seats. in the Sunday elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) each won a seat, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the PML-N party has issued a warning notice to Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, the party candidate for constituency LA-35 Jammu-2, about his statement that he “will seek help. of India ”for alleged fraud in polls.

Speaking to media in Gujranwala on Sunday, Ismail Gujjar said he would “ask India for help” if the local administration did not cooperate with him after his electoral camp was dismantled.

On Sunday, the deputy commissioner reportedly expelled PML-N and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference polling officers from a polling station at Government High School No 2.

After being forced to leave the polling station, officials from both parties reportedly argued with the deputy commissioner and the ballot was interrupted.

Gujjar had said his electoral camp had been “dismantled” despite the presence of police.

He had warned that his party “would also cause problems” if the voting process did not proceed peacefully, Geo News reported.

“The deputy commissioner asked my tellers to leave and threatened them,” candidate PML-N said.

He had called on the government to take action, otherwise unrest would ensue “and people will die”.

On Monday, top PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Gujjar was asked to submit his written response within seven days.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Gujjar if he does not give a satisfactory answer within the allotted time, he added.

Meanwhile, the main opposition parties, the PML-N and the PPP, have expressed serious reservations about the results of the PoK elections and accused the PTI-led government of systematic rigging in the Assembly elections. legislative.

Two people were killed as a result of clashes between political activists and several others were injured.

PPP vice-chair Senator Sherry Rehman accused Imran Khan’s government of “systematic rigging” and said it was trying to “steal” the elections, Pakistani media reported.

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that PTI “henchmen” attacked party workers in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala. She said police arrested her party members instead of the violent PTI workers.

Meanwhile, The Dawn said Kashmiri refugees living in Balochistan showed little interest in the PoK Assembly elections.

According to some reports, not a single voter turned up at the polling stations in Nasirabad, Kech, Mastung, Barkhan and Qila Saifullah.

Refugees from Kashmir, many of whom live in Quetta, voted at three polling stations set up at Pak-Girls High School and Sandeman Government High School, according to the report.

UNI RN SY 1543

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/~/imran-s-party-wins-pok-polls-pml-n-candidate-says-will-seek-india-s-help-over-poll-rigging/World/news/2459249.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos