President Jokowi extends level 4 restrictions with tweaks





I have decided to extend the level 4 restrictions, but we are making some adjustments to the rules related to public activities and mobility Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo on Sunday announced the second extension of level 4 public activity restrictions, which took effect from July 26 to August 2, as Indonesia continues to face the wave of COVID-19 . “I have decided to extend the level 4 restrictions, but we are making some adjustments to the rules related to public activities and mobility,” he said in a statement. In the statement broadcast on Sunday on the official You Tube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, President Widodo said cautious measures would be applied when implementing the adjustments. The extension of level 4 restrictions in the islands of Java and Bali took into account aspects of the health, economy and social dynamics of communities, he said. As a result of these considerations, the government has made some adjustments to the rules related to the operations of people-centered business activities under strict implementation of health protocols. Those authorized to serve consumers include vendors in traditional markets selling basic necessities, laundry service providers, hairdressers, street vendors and traditional retailers. Related news: Tourism industry operators pledge to comply with PPKM regulations Vendors in traditional markets selling non-essential foods are, for example, allowed to run their business from morning to 3:00 p.m. local time applying a maximum capacity of 50 percent, he said. Meanwhile, traditional retailers, laundry service providers, and those who run barber shops, among others, could run their morning businesses at 9:00 p.m. local time. Small food stall operators and street vendors could run their businesses from morning until 8:00 p.m. local time, but they are required to adhere to strict health protocol rules. Detailed regulatory and technical advice for local businesses would be developed by regional administrations, he said. By reducing the burden on communities and small businesses due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is committed to providing them with social assistance. Related News: PPKM Evaluation in Java-Bali Shows Fluctuating Trend: Task Force Indonesia is struggling to cope with a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases amid growing threats from a more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. To deal with this alarming situation, the government has been applying emergency and level 4 restrictions in the islands of Java and Bali since July 3, 2021. On Saturday, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto also held a virtual meeting with heads of regional governments to discuss the application of level 4 restrictions outside Java and Bali. During the meeting, Hartarto revealed the government’s assessment that level 4 public activity restrictions must be enforced in 45 districts and towns in 21 provinces to curb the spread of COVID-19. Related News: Government Pushes Wage Subsidies in Level 3 and 4 PPKM Regions Related News: 3,385 Joint Personnel to Monitor and Secure PPKM Gathering in Jakarta

