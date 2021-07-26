Special elections test influence and highlight democratic split





Special elections to fill four vacant House constituencies highlight skirmishes within parties and test the influence of Donald Trump’s influence on Republican voters.

In all four districts, the defending political party is either guaranteed to win or strongly favored to win, thus increasing the importance of battles within the party.

Trump has backed candidates in a special election Tuesday in Texas and a Republican primary in Ohio next week.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on July 11. His influence will be put to the test in a special election in Texas on Tuesday where he backed candidate Susan Wright.

Meanwhile, a big-budget Democratic primary next week in Ohio pits a candidate from the mainstream Liberal party against a candidate from its more progressive wing.

The contests will be among the last to be held in current districts before states redraw the borders for the 2022 elections.

Texas 6th district

The two Republicans running for the Texas 6th District special election are Susan Wright, political activist and former state legislative assistant, widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright (right), and Jake Ellzey, state representative and former Navy fighter pilot. who lost to Ron Wright in a Republican runoff in 2018 for the same seat.

There’s little difference on the policy between the two rivals. Susan Wright has Trump’s backing, while Ellzey is the preferred candidate for Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), another Navy veteran and former Governor Rick Perry (R).

Susan has my full and complete approval. It will make our country proud, Trump said in a statement on July 21 that reiterated an endorsement he made in April. Trump did not attack Ellzey.

Trump wanted a victory, Cal Jillson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, said in an interview. His endorsement of Susan Wright was not so much of a political endorsement.

Wright likely started the second round as a big favorite, although Ellzey was the top fundraiser and an energetic activist. The Club for Growth, a conservative group supporting limited government, has spent more than $ 800,000 through its political action super committee to support Wright and oppose Ellzey. The Club attacked Ellzey for missing votes after joining the legislature in January.

Wright and Ellzey advanced to the second round after being the top voters in a first round of the May 1 election that included 23 candidates from all political affiliations. The Wrights base is in Tarrant County in Fort Worth and surrounding areas, while Ellzey hails from Ellis County in Waxahachie and the surrounding area to the southeast. Ron Wright, who had cancer and was diagnosed with Covid-19, died in February after representing the mildly Republican-leaning district for 25 months.

It is difficult to predict the outcome as independent polls are scarce and it is difficult to estimate how many Republicans will vote, given that their party has already won over the Democrats. It’s also unclear how many Democratic and Independent voters will show up to try to influence the outcome.

If Susan Wright wins, House Republicans would have a record 32 women in their conference.

Ohios 11th arrondissement

The August 3 Democratic primary is the contest that counts in this predominantly black, predominantly Democratic 11th district from Cleveland in the south to Akron. Two candidates, with competing political coalitions, dominated the race.

Nina Turner, a former Cleveland city councilor and state senator who was the national co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, has the support of Sanders (I-Vt.) And Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN. Y.)

Shontel Brown, Cuyahoga County Councilor and Chairman of the County Democratic Organization, is supported by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (DS.C.), who assisted Joe Biden to secure the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Turner has raised more than $ 4.5 million through July 14 from donors including Justice Democrats and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.). Browns’ $ 2.1 million revenue included contributions from the PACs of the Congressional Black Caucus and its chair, Rep. Joyce Beatty, who is also an Ohio Democrat.

The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC (DMFI), which assists pro-Israel Democrats, has spent more than $ 900,000 to support Brown and oppose Turner.

Brown and Turner eclipsed the 11 other Democratic candidates in the race.

The November 2 special general election will be a formality in a district where Biden won 80% of the vote in 2020. Marcia Fudge (D) resigned in March to become Bidens’ housing and urban development secretary.

15th District of Ohio

The 11-candidate Republican primary on August 3 in the 15th District of Ohio, a Republican-leaning gang in the south-central state, is a proxy fight between Trump and the former Representative. Steve Stivers, who resigned in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Trump backed Mike Carey, a former energy lobbyist who led the Ohio Coal Association, while Stivers helped Jeff LaRe, a state representative and former law enforcement official who works on the topic. of security.

Stivers, a former chairman of the Congressional Republican National Committee, is not moderate despite being among the minority of House Republicans who voted to certify the 2020 election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania to which supporters of Trump objected. Stivers spent several hundred thousand dollars of remaining campaign funds promoting LaRe.

Other Republican candidates include State Senator Bob Peterson, who raised the most money from individual donors; State Senator Stephanie Kunze, who has received donations from groups working to elect more Republican women to Congress; Ron Hood, a former state official with significant outside support from Protect Freedom PAC, who is aligned with libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.); and Tom Hwang, a self-funded golf course owner.

The Club for Growth super PAC stepped in by spending against Kunze, LaRe and Peterson.

The winner of the Republican primary will be a big favorite to win the Nov. 2 special general election in a district that voted 57% to 41% for Trump in 2020, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg administration. No Democrat in the House owns a district as pro-Trump as the 15th Ohio. While the districts of Franklin County (Columbus) and Athens County are mostly Democratic, the other 10 counties in the district vote fully or partially for Republicans.

Still, Democrats have a serious and likely candidate in Allison Russo, state representative and public health policy consultant. Democrats are ready to tie Republicans to a corruption scandal that led to the expulsion of a former Republican president from Ohio House in June.

20th District of Florida

The Nov. 2 Democratic primary is the key race in this predominantly black Democratic stronghold in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties in southeast Florida, which Biden won with 77% of the vote last year. .

The winner will be a shoo-in to succeed the late Alcee Hastings (D) after the special general election on January 11.

After Hastings died in April following a long battle with cancer, a long line of potential Democratic successors formed for the seat he dominated for nearly three decades. The application period ends on August 10.

State Senator Perry Thurston and State Representatives Omari Hardy and Bobby DuBose are considering moving from the Florida Legislature to Congress. Thurston partially self-funded his campaign and received donations from PACs from Nextera Energy Inc., headquartered in Juno Beach, and Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits, based in Miramar. Hardy is a bold progressive who, at 31, is younger than the other top contenders.

Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, and former Palm Beach County Commissioner Priscilla Taylor are also running for the seat with Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, CEO of Trinity Health Care Services, who has loaned 2,3 million dollars to his campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick is running for the third time after winning 26% of the vote in the 2018 Democratic primary against Hastings and then 31% in a rematch in 2020.

