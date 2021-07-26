Heat wave and climate change: live updates





Fire crews were assigned to the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon on Sunday. The blaze, the largest in the country, has now consumed more than 400,000 acres. Credit… Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Agence France-Presse Getty Images After another punitive weekend of sweltering temperatures across much of the United States, a dome of heat will produce above-average highs this week for large swathes of the country, as several wildfires in the West continue wreak havoc in communities. The Great Plains and Midwest as well as parts of the East will experience high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. And in places where residents also have to deal with high humidity, those temperatures could look like they’ve hit triple digits. An excessive heat warning was in place for parts of Idaho, Montana and Oregon until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Billings, Mont., Could see the temperatures reaches 105 degrees by Tuesday, and nearby locations could reach 110. Boise, Idaho, is forecast to reach 103 Monday, but cool off slightly as the week progresses. A heat advisory was also in effect Monday and Tuesday for parts of Louisiana and Texas and up to South Dakota. The nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southwestern Oregon, developed over the weekend and has now burned roughly 408,000 acres. The progress we have made is due to the continued and vigilant work of our crews, Joe Hessel, an incident commander for the Oregon Forestry Department, said in a press release. Severe fire weather conditions and extremely dry fuels continue to challenge us on this fire. The blaze is 46% contained and crews could gain ground as a surge of humidity will bring potential rain from Monday, officials said. Governor Kate Brown of Oregon told CNN Sunday that with climate change it was important to get into the forests and start fire mitigation practices like tree thinning and normative burning to create healthier and more forest fire resistant landscapes . Climate change is here, it’s real, and it’s like a hammer hitting us in the head, she said. And we must act. The Dixie Fire in northern California burned more than 190,000 acres and was 21% contained. It merged with a smaller blaze over the weekend and forced more than 4,000 Plumas County residents to evacuate, according to ABC 10, a local news station. Firefighters said the blaze destroyed at least 16 structures and threatened nearly 11,000. Efforts to control it have been hampered because parts of the blaze are burning in a remote area on steep terrain, officials said. Although there are at least nine major fires in California, there are 86 in total across the country, mainly in the West. Collectively, they burned nearly 1.5 million acres and attracted over 22,000 firefighters and other personnel. Read more

Dozens of wildfires are actively burning across the western United States, charring large swathes of land in recent days, according to a New York Times analysis of government and satellite data. Some threaten thousands of people who live and work a few kilometers away. As the fire season begins, The Times has built an interactive map to track the latest wildfires as they spread across western states. Check back regularly for updates.

A sandstorm caused a 20-vehicle pile-up between Salt Lake City and St George, Utah, leaving at least seven dead and others seriously injured, the Utah Highway Patrol said. Credit… Utah Highway Patrol At least seven people were killed and several others injured when a sandstorm that blinded drivers led to a pile-up in southwest Utah on Sunday afternoon, officials said. State. The Utah Highway Patrol said it looked like 20 vehicles were involved in the accident after strong winds caused a sandstorm or dust storm and reduced visibility on the roadway. No one could see, so people started to pull over, and then you just have a chain reaction, Highway Patrol spokesman Private Andrew Battenfield said Sunday night. No one could see, and then all of a sudden you hit a car, he said. It’s just a horrible situation. Several people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, officials said. The crash, which occurred around 5 p.m. local time, resulted in the closure of parts of Interstate 15 in Millard County between Salt Lake City and St. George. Highway Patrol said the road will be closed in the area for a long time. Details on the victims were not immediately available. Private Battenfield said officials did not know late Sunday evening how many people had been hospitalized, but many of them are in critical condition. Private Battenfield said a microburst of wind in an area that lacked much vegetation triggered the crash. Read more

A flooded road following heavy rains in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. Credit… Aly Song / Reuters China’s rapid growth over the past four decades has erected thriving cities where there had been hamlets and farmland. Cities attracted factories and factories attracted workers. The boom lifted hundreds of millions of people out of the poverty and rural hardships they once faced. Today, these cities face the daunting new challenge of adapting to the extreme weather conditions caused by climate change, a possibility few gave much thought to as the country embarked on its extraordinary economic transformation. China’s rapid and jumbled urbanization has, in some ways, made the challenge more difficult. No weather event can be directly linked to climate change, but the storm that flooded Zhengzhou and other central Chinese cities last week, killing at least 69 people on Monday, reflects a global trend that recently saw flooding fatal in Germany and Belgium. and the extreme heat and forest fires in Siberia. The floods in China also highlight the environmental vulnerabilities that accompanied the country’s economic boom and could further undermine it. China has already taken steps to start tackling climate change. Xi Jinping is the country’s first leader to make the issue a national priority. As early as 2013, Xi had promised to build an ecological civilization in China. We must maintain harmony between man and nature and pursue sustainable development, he said in a speech in Geneva in 2013. The country has almost quintupled the area of ​​green space in its cities over the past two decades. He introduced a pilot program to create sponge cities, including Zhengzhou, that better absorb rainfall. Last year, Xi pledged to accelerate emissions reductions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This was a tectonic policy shift and could prove to be a shift in practice also. The question is whether it is too late. Even though countries like China and the United States are rapidly reducing greenhouse gases, warming those already emitted is likely to have lasting consequences. Read more

