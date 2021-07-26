Tamil Nadu: Priest in detention for “remarks on PM Modi, Bharat Mata”, organizer of the event also detained





A Roman Catholic priest, George Ponniah, was arrested in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah, Hinduism and the DMK government of the state. Ponniah, who was arrested on Saturday, was sentenced for encouraging enmity between different religious groups under the IPC and also under the Epidemic Disease Act for holding a meeting amid the pandemic. A Stephen from the Arumanai Christian Association, which hosted the Father Stan Swamy memorial event on July 18 in which Ponniah made the remarks, was arrested on Sunday. Ponniah was brought before the Kuzhithurai magistrate on Saturday, who remanded him in pre-trial detention for 15 days. Priest Sunday complained of chest pain and was treated at Palayamkotai Central Prison. Ponniah on July 24 apologized to the Hindu brothers and sisters for his statements, while claiming that parts of his speech have been changed. Watching this edited video, many people misinterpreted that I was speaking against Hindu religion and beliefs. I and the people who spoke at the meeting never said anything like that. If our speech hurt the feelings of my Hindu brothers and sisters, I sincerely apologize. I would like to tell my dear Hindu brothers and sisters that even in the future, I will never make such comments again, he said. The speech was delivered on July 18 in the town of Arumanai, where a meeting was organized by minority organizations in memory of human rights activist Stan Swamy, and also to raise other issues facing minority communities. . Ponniah alleged that Tamil Nadu’s Minority Welfare Department and the Minorities Commission denied them permission to hold prayer meetings. Attacking the state government, Ponniah said he had worked hard with many minority organizations to win DMK votes, but after coming to power the party seemed to ignore them. We campaigned in areas where politicians could not enter. We urged everyone to vote for DMK and said our miseries would be gone if DMK came to power. But within 60 days of taking over this government, we were forced to protest for our rights. The voices they [DMK] obtained are alms provided by the minority community, he said. Ponniah is also said to have made objectionable comments against PM Modi, Amit Shah and certain beliefs in Hinduism. He allegedly accused a DMK minister of favoring the Hindu community and sparked a quarrel with his comments on “Bharat Mata”. Commenting on a BJP politician who avoids wearing slippers as a sign of respect for Bharat Mata, Ponniah reportedly said: We wear slippers to make sure we don’t get our feet dirty and get sick from Bharat Mata. Many Hindu organizations and BJP leaders condemned the speech and demanded that the priest be reserved under the Goondas Law. No less than 30 cases have been filed against Ponniah in many districts of the state. The chairman of the State Minorities Commission, S Peter Alphonse, also condemned the speech, saying strict action should be taken against these people.

