PM Imran Khan launches monsoon planting campaign

ISLAMABAD: At the launch of the monsoon planting campaign in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country taking action to reverse carbon emissions.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister asked compatriots to fully participate in the tree planting campaign to improve the country’s forest cover.

He said it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very low compared to other countries in the region, as this issue has been neglected in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said we need to make Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.

The prime minister said it would bring a big revolution if every person planted at least one sapling in the next three weeks.

The prime minister said he also asked commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure planting in empty spaces in cities. He said our goal is to leave a better Pakistan for future generations.

He said the government’s ten billion tree tsunami project as well as the one billion tree planting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are widely recognized around the world.

PM convenes meeting on tourism

Meanwhile, a meeting was called at the Prime Minister’s Office by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the progress of the government’s strategy to improve tourism across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by federal ministers, advisers and special assistants.

He would be given a full briefing on tourism and the facilities provided to tourists.

