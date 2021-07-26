Dawn Butler was right to call Boris Johnson a liar, says Keir Starmer | Keir Starmer





Labor MP Dawn Butler was absolutely right to call Boris Johnson a liar in the House of Commons, Keir Starmer said, claiming the Prime Minister was the master of lies and half-truths. Butler was kicked out of the chamber on Friday when she said Johnson repeatedly lied to fellow parliamentarians and the country, and refused to withdraw her remark. Starmer, however, also backed the actions of Acting Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins, another Labor MP, by suspending Butler for the day, saying Cummins had no choice as parliamentary rules prohibited MPs from s accuse each other of dishonesty. The poor of this country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this house and the country, Butler had told the Commons, twice declining Cummins’ invitation to withdraw the comment. . When asked about the remarks by Brent Central MP, Starmer told LBC: I agree with what Dawn had to say. The Prime Minister is the master of lies and half-truths. And Dawn was just giving a few examples. I think there are a lot of people out there who think it’s the person not telling the truth rather than the caller who should be on the hot spot, so I agree with Dawn there- above. The Labor leader added: But I want, in fairness to the temporary president, Judith Cummins, who was there, she did the right thing, she followed the rules because Parliament does not allow you to deal with the other liars parliamentarians in the chamber. So I am not criticizing the Vice-President for what she has done. But do I support Dawn in what she said? I absolutely do. Speaking in a business debate shortly before the end of the last day of business in the House of Commons before the summer recess, Butler cited a highly shared social media video collating many incorrect statements from Johnson, in particular highlighting comments from prime ministers to MPs earlier in the month that the Covid vaccination program severed the link between infections and serious illness or death. Butler told MPs: Not only is this not true, it is dangerous. It is dangerous to lie in the pandemic. And I am disappointed that the Prime Minister has not come to the house to correct the case, and to correct the fact that he has lied to this house and the country over and over again. Cummins, who was replacing the vice president after one of the incumbents, Rosie Winterton, was forced into self-isolation, twice stepped in to ask Butler to drop the lying charge. Butler said: I have thought about my words, and someone has to tell the truth in this house, that the prime minister lied. Cummins told the MP she was suspended for the rest of the day and Butler left the Commons.

