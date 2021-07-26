The government encourages the distribution of popular credit to businesses in the agricultural sector in clusters

The government continues to encourage the distribution of business loans (KUR) in clusters in the agricultural sector. President Joko Widodo also called for the development of agricultural commodities to continue to be explored not only in terms of financing, but also from farmers’ demands, purchases and production.

Is it based on basic products, such as coffee, then corn, rice, sugar cane or horticultural crops. And for this, the president asked for an assignment to a body similar to the Bulog, said the coordinating minister of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, in a virtual press release following a restricted meeting chaired by president Joko Widodo. by videoconference on Monday July 26. 2021.

Airlangga said the government has also increased the KUR unsecured policy from 50 million rupees to 100 million rupees. The president himself has specifically instructed a number of channeling institutions to incorporate these policies.

Then the pipeline institutions, especially for this particular KUR, must continue to be integrated. In particular, the president gave directives to the BNI, the BIS, in particular the himbara bank (association of public banks), he said.

In clusters, the government has targeted the distribution of KUR of IDR 26.8 trillion for food KUR, IDR 7.84 trillion for horticulture KUR, IDR 20.3 trillion for plantations and IDR 15.1 trillion. IDR for livestock.

For the agricultural sector in general, oil palm plantations reach relatively around Rp 9.5 trillion, then rice farming Rp 7.8 trillion, other crops Rp 5.5 trillion, horticulture Rp 5.2 trillion, l cattle breeding Rp 3,900 billion, sheep and goat culture Rp. 3,5 trillion, secondary crops Rp. 2,7 trillion, mixed farming 2,600 billion IDR and nurseries around 1,100 billion IDR, he added.

The coordinating minister of economic affairs also ensures that the KUR cluster can be used by farmers for various purposes. For example, on the production side, KUR can be used to purchase fertilizer or purchase agricultural equipment. In addition, with KUR, farmers can collaborate with digital applications.

So from the offer, sampling, technology and partnerships can be paid for through KUR, he added.

In addition, Airlangga highlighted the many relaxations that the government has given for the implementation of the KUR. He pointed out that the KUR can be given to those who also get other credits at the same time.

For example, KUR on the same KUR dealer. Then have a housing loan, then the rental of a motorcycle for productive purposes, then a loan guaranteed by a retirement decree, a credit card, a warehouse receipt, or even a consumer credit for households, says Airlangga.

Overall, Airlangga reported that the completion of the distribution until June 25 reached 143.14 trillion rupees. This amount is equivalent to 56.58% of the distribution target of KUR 2021, which is IDR 253 trillion.

Meanwhile, State Enterprise Minister (BUMN) Erick Thohir said his party had prepared eight clusters to support the KUR cluster program in the agricultural sector. He hopes that the clusters that have been prepared can be in synergy with existing programs at the Ministry of Agriculture or the Ministry of Commerce.

It should also be noted that the role of BRI, Mandiri, BNI in supporting the KUR program, particularly in agriculture, we have prepared eight clusters, namely the rice clusters, maize clusters, oil palm clusters, sugar cane clusters, citrus clusters, clusters of ornamental plants. , coffee clusters and porang clusters, said Erick Thohir.

In the agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said KUR absorption in 2021 reached more than 40 percent. He said the distribution of KUR will be further encouraged when it enters the second planting season in August.

Thus the Minister of Cooperatives, the Minister of Public Enterprises will work together so that we achieve various consolidations that allow us to make the KUR more efficient, starting with upstream, processing or post-processing. Marlethim, said the Minister of Agriculture.