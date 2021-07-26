Imran Khan’s party wins most seats in violent PoK parliamentary elections Opposition claims “rigging”





By Sajjad Hussain (Eds: Update with new contributions) Islamabad, July 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Monday set to form government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time after winning 25 45 parliamentary seats The assembly elections were marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities by the opposition, local media reported. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 25 seats while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came in second with 11 seats and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) did won only six seats, state radio station Radio Pakistan reported, citing unofficial results announced by the electoral commission. Thus, the PTI obtained a simple majority to form the government without the support of any other party. It is for the first time that he will form a government in PoK. Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the elections in Pok. Muslim Conference (MC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) won one seat each India has previously criticized Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis. Pakistani Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the “PTI’s resounding election victory is a manifestation of the common man’s confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.” In a tweet on Monday, he said opposition parties should reconsider both their leadership and their policies. Pakistani opposition leaders – PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N deputy chairman Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI won the election by rigging and rejected the results of the elections held on Sunday. Bhutto claimed that the electoral commission did not take action against the PTI for violating electoral rules. The PTI has resorted to violence and rigging, he said, adding that despite this, the PPP has become the largest opposition party with 11 seats, up from 3 seats last time around. He also shared the list of the party’s winning candidates. PML-N Vice President Maryam said she had not accepted the results and would never accept them. “I also did not accept the 2018 results or recognize this bogus government,” she tweeted. She praised the PML-N workers, however, for “fighting well” despite “the violence and rigging of the PTI” in the election. PPP’s Vice President, Senator Sherry Rehman, said there was evidence systematic rigging during elections. She said PTI workers attacked the PPP worker during the poll, as police uprooted a camp belonging to his party. “There is a clear difference between the electoral lists of several polling stations,” she said. PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that in order to rig the elections, PTI “henchmen” attacked her party workers in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala. “The PTI has been allowed to engage in hooliganism in full freedom,” she said. However, the region’s electoral commission dismissed the allegations and said the polls were conducted in a fair and peaceful manner. The chief electoral commission, Abdul Rashid Sulehria, told the media that he was satisfied with the electoral process. The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected, while five seats are reserved for women and three are for technocrats. The 45 directly elected members included 33 residents of PoK and 12 refugees who have come over the years from Kashmir and settled in various cities in Pakistan. PTI lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is the favorite candidate for the region’s “Prime Minister”, won from his seat. Former “Prime Minister” and PML-N leader Raja Farooq Haider retained his seat. Another former “Prime Minister” and leader of the Muslim Conference, Sardar Attica Ahmed Khan, also won. A total of 587 candidates stood for election in 33 constituencies in various districts of the PoK and 121 candidates in 12 constituencies of refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Pakistan. At least two PTI employees were shot and killed in clashes with PPP activists at a polling station in Charhoi district of Kotli district on Sunday. The two men were shot dead by unidentified people, police said. In addition, at least four soldiers were killed while three soldiers and a civilian driver were injured when their vehicle plunged into a ravine off a winding mountain road in the Laswa region. The soldiers were among the army troops deployed to help keep the peace during the elections. In another incident, five police officers were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in the Jhelum Valley district. A PML- N candidate, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, sparked a storm by threatening Sunday that he would “ask India for help” if the local administration did not address his concerns after election officials in his party were kicked out of a polling station, Geo News reported. After leaving the polling station, the officers argued with the deputy commissioner after which the voting process was interrupted there. He later told the media, however, that his statement was directed against the administration. The secretary of the region’s electoral commission, Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, said the elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. the performance of the Pakistani police and army in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections, in which 32 lakh people were eligible to vote to elect 45 members of the assembly for a five-year term. He PoK Legislative Assembly was held in July 2016 and was won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In that election, the PTI nominated candidates for all 45 constituencies, while the PML-N and PPP each distributed tickets to candidates for 44 seats. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical Islamist party banned in April by the Pakistani government for its violent activities, contested 40 seats but failed to win even a single seat. The TLP was not deregistered by the Pakistan Election Commission even after the ban, which allowed it to participate in the elections. Besides ticket holders from different political parties, a total of 261 independent candidates were also vying for the 33 constituencies in the PoK, while 56 independents were running for the 12 refugee seats. PTI SH PMS ZH AKJ ZHZH

