Politics
Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress in crisis
MANILA, Philippines (AP) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver his final state of the nation address to Congress on Monday, ending his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, economy struggling and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that has sparked mass murder complaints before the International Criminal Court.
Allies have defended the 76-year-old populist leader’s record, with documentaries on state television and speeches highlighting his administration’s efforts to tackle crime, poverty, corruption and the communist and Muslim insurgencies that have endured for decades. decades, as well as to build infrastructure.
They backed the ruling party’s calls for Duterte, who took office in mid-2016, to run for vice-president at the end of his term in June next year, potentially with his daughter, now mayor of the city, who will run to succeed him in the May 9 elections. . Opposition lawyers threatened to block the Supreme Court’s ruling, arguing it would violate constitutional term limits. Philippine presidents are limited to one term.
Six years is not enough for a great president, Speaker of the House of Representatives Lord Allan Velasco told ABS CBN News. Velasco has said he will support Duterte’s possible candidacy for vice-presidency. The 1987 constitution banned political dynasties, but the House, where powerful political clans ruled for generations, did not pass legislation to enforce the ban.
The pandemic really hurt us a lot, no one was ready for it, and because of it I can’t give the administration a perfect rating, Velasco added.
But increasingly vocal opponents have criticized Dutertes’ missteps and handling of key issues, including its refusal to firmly confront China’s aggressive behavior in the contested South China Sea, given its close ties to the South China Sea. President Xi Jinping. They blasted the government’s coronavirus vaccination campaign, which has seen delays due to supply issues in a country with the second highest number of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, after the Indonesia.
On the eve of Dutertes’ speech, left-wing activists hung a huge banner with Goodbye, Duterte written on a pedestrian bridge crossing a heavily guarded highway to Congress on the outskirts of Quezon City. More than 300 lawmakers and senior officials, who were due to be fully immunized against coronaviruses, were due to hear the speech.
A few thousand leftist protesters gathered at a nearby university, then marched towards Congress but were blocked by riot police units.
His years in power will forever be tied to the thousands of lives lost in extrajudicial killings, and the thousands of lives also lost amid his administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition senator said. Risa Hontiveros in a statement.
The Philippines has reported more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 27,224 deaths. Months of closure and natural disasters sent the economy down 9.5% last year in the country’s worst post-war recession. Companies have not been able to fully recover nationwide due to continued viral outbreaks.
Duterte and police officials have denied condoning extrajudicial killings of suspects, despite publicly threatening to kill suspects. More than 6,000 suspects, most of them minors, have been killed in his crackdown, but many have also been shot dead by motorcycle assassins who human rights groups suspect are linked to forces of the United Nations. order.
He did not win this war on drugs because the problem is still there, but many families have lost their breadwinners, Randy Delos Santos told The Associated Press. We are the biggest losers and we still live in fear.
Delos Santoss’ nephew, 17, Kian, was shot dead in 2017 by police, who accused the young student of being a drug courier and claimed he resisted arrest. A court, however, later found out that the three police officers murdered the student in a rare drug law enforcement conviction.
An ICC prosecutor said last month that a preliminary examination revealed reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed as part of Dutertes’ drug crackdown and sought permission to open a formal investigation. Duterte said he would never cooperate with the possible investigation.
Why should I defend myself or face a charge in front of white people? You must be crazy, said Duterte.
