BS Yediyurappa announces his resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka | Bangalore

Putting an end to speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation at a ceremony celebrating the second anniversary of his government in Bengaluru.

I decided. I will go to Raj Bhavan, I will submit my resignation, the 78-year-old said. I’m not sad. I am happy. I cannot thank Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and (JP) Nadda in words for letting me be chief minister even though I was over 75, he said.

Speculation about his resignation began shortly after his return from New Delhi on July 17. During his visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda. Shortly after the meeting, he denied rumors of his resignation; however, two days later he hinted at a possible change in leadership.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said he would respect the decision of the national high command. Amit Shah and our National President (JP) Nadda have immense confidence in me. As you know, no one over the age of 75 is given a post or office by the party. But given my job, the national leadership gave me the opportunity to be in power until 78. My goal is to strengthen the party and bring our government back to power once again, Yediyurappa said.

Following this statement, several leaders of the Lingayat community came forward in support of Yediyurappas. The Lingayat community forms around 16-17% of the state’s population and, over the decades, has played a central role in the Karnataka state elections. Some community leaders had warned the BJP of the consequences if removed from power.

Yediyurappa was Chief Minister of Karnataka for four terms. He was forced to step down as chief minister in 2011 after serving since 2008, when Karnataka Lokayukta named him in a report on illegal mining in the state. He was also sued by the Central Bureau of Investigation, but the case was overturned by a Bengaluru Magistrates’ Court. He was Chief Minister for one week in 2007 and for three days in 2018.