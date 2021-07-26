Keir Starmer says Priti Patel’s position is “untenable”

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s position is “untenable”, said Sir Keir Starmer. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said Priti Patels’ position was now untenable after the The Police Federation said it had no confidence in the Home Secretary.

Starmer actually asked Boris Johnson to fire Patel amid a bitter dispute over police salaries.

The Police Federation of England and Wales has expressed no confidence in Patel after confirming a pay freeze for officers who earn more than 24,000 a year.

He said he was so angry with the government after police spent 18 months on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the initial PPE shortages and the lack of vaccine prioritization, the federation said the wage freeze was the last straw.

Asked about it on a LBC Phone On Monday, Starmer said: Well, I’m not surprised.

I think the government has let the police down for 10 years now. It’s great to say they’re recruiting more officers now, but they’ve cut 21,000 over the past 10 years. They are now gradually replacing some of these officers. “

He added: [The police]… have faced additional challenges in the past 18 months. They do not have a salary increase and feel very, very disappointed with the Minister of the Interior.

So I think his position is untenable.

Patel, meanwhile, also faces pressure on migrant crossings by small boats over the English Channel after the the number of people making the dangerous trip has surpassed last year’s record with five months of 2021 to go.

She was also under fire from the government’s border policy following the spread of the Delta COVID variant, first identified in India, which led to the third wave of infections in the UK.

Starmer: The butler has the right to call Johnson a liar … but the President has the right to kick her out

Meanwhile, Starmer backed Labor MP Dawn Butler after repeatedly accusing Boris Johnson of lying on Thursday.

Butler has been ordered to leave the House of Commons after refusing to withdraw allegations that the Prime Minister lied to the House and the country repeatedly during the pandemic.

When asked about the incident on LBC, Starmer said: I agree with what Dawn had to say. I think the Prime Minister is the master of untruths and half-truths, and Dawn just gave a few examples.

I think there are a lot of people who think that it is the person who is not telling the truth rather than the person calling him who should be about to be. So, I agree with Dawn on that.

However, he also agreed with Temporary Vice President Judith Cummins for expelling Butler.

It is not considered within parliamentary etiquette to call another Member a liar.

Cummins ordered Butler to leave for disorderly behavior under rule 43 of the House of Commons rules.

Starmer said: She followed the rules because Parliament doesn’t allow you to call other parliamentarians liars in the chamber, so I’m not criticizing the vice president for what she did, she was following the rules. But do I support Dawn in what she said? I absolutely do.

