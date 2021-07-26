Saudi FM to visit Pakistan tomorrow to discuss “bilateral ties and regional issues” with FM Qureshi – World





Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as “regional and international issues” with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Ministry of Affairs said on Monday. foreign (FO).

“The two foreign ministers will exchange views on the whole of Pakistan-Saudi relations, as well as on regional and international issues,” the FO tweeted, adding that the Saudi official would also appeal to other dignitaries. during her visit.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prince Faisal will be accompanied by a delegation made up of senior Saudi government officials.

The state broadcaster quoted FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have “long-standing and historic brotherly relations, deeply rooted in a common faith, a shared history and a mutual support ”.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues,” he added.

Chaudhri also underlined that Saudi Arabia, as a member of the contact group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir, had “strongly supported the cause of Kashmir”.

He described the “frequent high-level visits” by Saudi officials as “a key part of the relationship that serves to deepen and further broaden the relationship. [between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia] in a myriad of dimensions “.

Repatriation of prisoners

The Saudi minister’s visit comes about a week after 62 Pakistani prisoners were repatriated from Saudi Arabia via a special flight.

According to an earlier report, the prisoners were returned home after Prime Minister Imran Khan intervened and organized funds for their repatriation.

On my instructions, funds were organized and a special flight brought 62 prisoners back from Saudi Arabia today, so they can be back with their families for Eid, the prime minister had tweeted, announcing the return of prisoners.

Earlier in May, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of Pakistanis Overseas announced that Islamabad and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement to repatriate more than 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi prisons. A report by Dawn said when it emerged that the deal the prime minister’s assistant was talking about was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia that same month.

In addition, the government announced last month the availability of a Saudi oil installation worth $ 1.5 billion per year.

