Macron forced into humiliating turnaround as France teams up with Japan in anti-China alliance | World | New





The French president has promised to strengthen France’s security ties with Tokyo in a bid to counter Beijing’s domination in the Indo-Pacific region. Mr Macron met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and they issued a joint statement pledging to work more closely on the defense of a “free Pacific”.

The two leaders expressed “serious concerns” about the human rights violations committed by Beijing as well as the repression of rights in Hong Kong. An Elysee official said that Macron would present “the Indo-Pacific strategy and the position that France intends to maintain in this increasingly polarized area”. The French president said Paris would help countries in the South Pacific counter “predatory” behavior as Beijing expands its maritime reach. Mr Macron said: “To better cope with the predatory logic of which we are all victims, I wish to strengthen our maritime cooperation in the South Pacific.”

The French president pleaded for a strategic alliance with India and Australia to meet the challenges of the region. France has significant territory and economic interests in the Pacific region. According to the Times, French Polynesia – an archipelago of more than 100 islands – has vast mineral and fishery resources. This has been a source of tension for the Beijing trawler fleet. READ MORE: Australia could be ‘collateral damage’ in all-out war with China

“Is this the right time to encourage even more [industrial] relocation at a time when the Covid crisis is hitting the economy of certain European countries heavily? “ Socialist MEP Raphael Glucksmann criticized the deal while informing his supporters of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. He declared: “The rush to sign the agreement, in order to please the large companies relocated to China, poses the crucial question of political autonomy in Europe: it is time to reaffirm the primacy of the general interest over that of the Volkswagen shareholders and others. “ Elvire Fabry, trade expert at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, added: “The issue of human rights has significant potential to mobilize French public opinion.

“The big downside of this investment deal is that during the lengthy negotiations, there has been no effort to engage with public opinion on the correct strategy towards China.” In March, the EU imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s Xinjiang policy. China then retaliated and imposed sanctions on several prominent members of the European Parliament, three members of national parliaments, two EU committees and a number of China-focused European academics.

In May, the executive vice-chairman of the committee, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “We have now, in a sense, suspended… political awareness activities on the European Commission side. “It is clear in the current situation with the EU sanctions in place against China and the Chinese counter-sanctions in place, including against members of the European Parliament. [that] the environment is not conducive to ratification of the agreement. He added that this will now depend “on the development of EU-China relations at large”.

