Imran Khan’s PTI wins most seats in irregular and violent PoK election: The Tribune India





Islamabad, July 26

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party is set to form the next government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as it became the largest political party in the region’s marred legislative elections allegations of irregularities and violence, local media reported, citing unofficial results.

Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 23 seats while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was second with eight seats and incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) only won six seats, according to state radio. Pakistan reported.

The Muslim Conference (MC) and the People’s Party of Jammu and Kashmir (JKPP) won one seat each.

However, Geo TV reported that PTI won 25 seats, followed by PPP with nine and PML-N six. One seat each was won by the Muslim Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party.

Thus, the PTI obtained a simple majority to form the government without the support of any other party. It is for the first time that he will form a government in the PoK.

Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the PoK elections.

The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected, while five seats are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The 45 directly elected members include 33 residents of PoK and 12 refugees who have come over the years from Kashmir and settled in various cities in Pakistan.

India has previously criticized Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.

PTI’s lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is the favorite candidate for the region’s “Prime Minister”, won his seat. Former “Prime Minister” and PML-N leader Raja Farooq Haider retained his seat. Another ex-prime minister and head of the Muslim Conference, Sardar Attica Ahmed Khan, also won.

A total of 587 candidates stood for election in 33 constituencies in various districts of the PoK and 121 candidates in 12 constituencies of refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Pakistan.

Pakistani opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accused Khan’s party of “rigging” Sunday’s elections.

“There is evidence of systematic rigging in elections,” said PPP vice-chair Senator Sherry Rehman.

She said PTI workers attacked PPP workers during polling time, as police uprooted a camp belonging to her party. “There is a clear difference between the electoral lists of several polling stations,” she said.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that in order to rig the elections, PTI “henchmen” attacked her party workers in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala.

“The PTI was allowed to engage in hooliganism in full freedom,” she said.

However, the region’s electoral commission rejected claims that the polls were conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

Chief Electoral Commissioner Abdul Rashid Sulehria told media he was satisfied with the electoral process.

On Sunday, at least two PTI employees were shot dead in clashes with PPP activists at a polling station in Charhoi neighborhood, Kotli district. The two men were shot dead by unidentified people, police said.

In addition, at least four soldiers were killed while three soldiers and a civilian driver were injured when their vehicle plunged into a ravine off a winding mountain road in the Laswa region, the army said on Sunday. in a press release.

The soldiers were among the army troops deployed to help keep the peace during the elections.

In another incident, five police officers were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in the Jhelum Valley district.

PML-N candidate Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar sparked a storm by threatening Sunday that he would “ask India for help” if the local administration did not address his concerns after his party election officials were kicked out of a polling station, Geo News reported. .

After leaving the polling station, the officers argued with the deputy commissioner, after which the vote was interrupted there.

However, he later clarified in the media that his statement was directed against the administration. The regional secretary of the Election Commission, Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, said the elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He said he was satisfied with law and order and praised the performance of the Pakistani police and army in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections, in which 32 lakh people were eligible to vote to elect. 45 members of the assembly for a five-year term.

The last general elections for the PoK Legislative Assembly were held in July 2016 and were won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In that election, the PTI nominated candidates for all 45 constituencies, while the PML-N and PPP each distributed tickets to candidates for 44 seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical Islamist party banned in April by the Pakistani government for its violent activities, contested 40 seats. The TLP was not deregistered by the Pakistan Election Commission even after the ban, which allowed it to participate in the elections.

A total of 261 independent candidates were also vying for the 33 constituencies of the PoK, while 56 independent candidates contested the 12 refugee seats. PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/imran-khans-pti-wins-most-seats-in-pok-election-marred-by-irregularities-violence-288482 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos