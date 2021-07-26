Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged to give green light to eastern part of HS2 as soon as possible





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> HS2 Phase 2b, which will see a western line connecting Crewe and Manchester and an eastern line connecting West Midlands to Leeds, is still pending approval He was asked to give the green light to HS2 East to move on to the delivery and implementation phase, in a joint letter from Leeds Councils Labor leader James Lewis and Ben Bradley, Tory MP for Mansfield. The letter also says the government must release its long-awaited integrated rail plan, which was originally due to be released last year, and ensure the plan recognizes that HS2 is the best opportunity to create a substantial increase in freight capacity. railway. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Work is well advanced on the first phase of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to cost more than $ 100 billion, and phase 2a was approved by parliament earlier this year. But phase 2b, which will see a western line connecting Crewe and Manchester and an eastern line connecting West Midlands to Leeds, is still pending approval. HS2 will improve connectivity for passengers but also create capacity for up to 144 additional freight trains each day and each of them will take up to 76 heavy goods vehicles off the route, the letter said. He also says the eastern leg will be crucial for the Midlands and the North as it will better connect supply chains, relieve congestion at pinch points and support economic recovery. Currently, the rail freight sector transports over 30 billion goods per year, with the industry contributing 870 million per year to the UK economy. And yet there are around half as many freight trains using the network than 15 years ago, with the conventional network at full capacity and critical pinch points from the East Midlands to Newcastle, the letter said. There is an increasing demand for rail freight around Sheffield, with the opening of a new rail freight terminal at Tinsley, the growing use of the I-Port at Doncaster by rail and the growth in aggregate traffic through Hope Valley from the Buxton Quarries. Further north, the capacity of the east coast mainline is limited to just six passenger trains per hour north of Northallerton due to the lack of upgrades to reroute freight. He adds: The most efficient and effective way to free up additional capacity for local and regional freight and passenger services is to deliver the east segment of HS2 as currently designed, as soon as possible. There were concerns that the east line, which is slated to open between 2036 and 2040, could be scrapped after the National Infrastructure Commission said investment in local rail projects should be improved. But in May, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said the government was committed to building it. The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) rated the program in red, the highest risk warning it has. The IPA rates the likelihood that major programs will achieve their goals on time and within budget and a red rating means experts believe that project success appears unachievable. Councilor Lewis said: The Industrial Revolution was carried out from Leeds and the north of England by exporting our goods to Britain and the world. “Rail freight adds 870 million euros per year to the economy, but today track congestion restricts freight and passenger services, and pushes millions of unnecessary heavy truck trips on our busy roads . This is why we are again calling on the Prime Minister to give the green light to the eastern part of HS2 which will reduce carbon emissions and increase rail freight across the UK.

