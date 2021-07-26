Noor Mukadam and the brutality of women in Pakistan | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW





Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman and daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea, was brutally killed in Islamabad on July 20. The suspected killer, Zahir Zamir Jaffer, was allegedly known to him and, according to police reports, beheaded Mukadam after shooting him.

Violence against women is widespread in Pakistan, but the recent wave of murders of women has shocked the South Asian nation.

On Sunday, a man burned his wife alive in the southern province of Sindh, while another man shot dead his wife, aunt and two underage daughters in the city of Shikarpur on the same day. A 30-year-old woman, who was raped and stabbed on Saturday in the town of Rawalpindi, died of her injuries on Sunday.

On July 18, a woman was tortured to death by her husband in Sindh. Last month, a man killed two women, including his ex-wife, in the name of “honor” in the northwestern town of Peshawar.

The recent cases have sparked a debate about the state’s failure to protect women, the culture of impunity and the reasons for society’s tendency to restrict women’s independence and inflict suffering on them.

Culture of impunity

Pakistan is the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women, with cases of sexual crimes and domestic violence increasing rapidly.

Human rights activists blame a culture of impunity for the recent surge in violence against women.

“A man who stabbed a young lawyer more than 12 times was recently released by the court. What message does this send to perpetrators of violence against women? Yasmin Lehri, a former lawmaker from Balochistan province, told DW.

Mukhtaran Mai, women’s rights activist and gang rape survivor in 2002, shares the same point of view: “Those who commit violence against women are not afraid of the legal consequences,” she said. to DW, adding that for most Pakistani men, beating a woman is not even a form of violence.

Activists blame patriarchal attitudes in society for the problem. “Women learn to obey men because they have a higher status in the family,” said Mahnaz Rehman, a Lahore-based feminist, adding that when a woman claims her rights, she is subjected to violence.

Patriarchy and religion

Shazia Khan, an activist based in Lahore, believes that in some cases men feel emboldened by religious teachings.

“Islamic clerics interpret religion in a way that gives the impression that it allows men to beat women. They also support underage marriages and tell women to obey their husbands even if they are violent. towards them, “she said, adding that these clerics encourage men to commit violence against women.

Mai believes Pakistani society is still rooted in feudal and tribal customs, where it is common to kill a woman, donate blood money, and not worry about the consequences.

The “victim blamed” by Prime Minister Khan

Many rights activists in Pakistan accuse Prime Minister Imran Khan of “blaming the victim” for the rise in violence against women in the country.

Last month, the Conservative Prime Minister faced backlash following his comments that appear to blame sexual abuse on women.

“If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots,” Khan said in an interview for the documentary series Axios, broadcast by the American channel HBO. He went on to say that it was “common sense”.

Earlier this year, he made similar remarks during a briefing with the public, suggesting that the increase in sexual violence in Pakistan was due to the lack of “pardah”, the practice of the veil, in the country.

“Prime Minister Khan and his ministers continue to make anti-women statements that encourage misogyny, and in a way violence against women, in Pakistan,” according to activist Shazia Khan.

Former lawmaker Yasmin Lehri said Khan’s government had done nothing to protect women. Instead, she said, the government sent a bill to end torture against women to Islamic clerics, who blocked it.

Conservatives blame “western culture”

Much like Prime Minister Khan, conservative sections of the country also blame “Western culture” for sexual and physical violence against women.

Samia Raheel Qazi, a former parliamentarian, says recent incidents of violence involve people who have strayed from Islamic teachings.

“In the case of Noor Mukadam, the alleged perpetrator is a Westernized atheist,” she told DW, adding that the weakening of the family system amid an assault on Western culture in the country is responsible. of these crimes.

Lawmaker Kishwar Zehra agrees. “We must rekindle our family values ​​to stop these crimes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/noor-mukadam-and-the-brutalization-of-women-in-pakistan/a-58645017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos