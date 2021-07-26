Boris Johnson’s roadmap takes us off a cliff at high speed – Fleet Street Fox

Politicians love a good track record. To get out of the war, to go through a crisis, towards freedom. It gives the impression that they know what they are doing.

The downside is that with every long and difficult journey, someone will look out the window and ask the world at large, “Where the hell are we? “

It’s much worse than “are we still there” or “how long”, because it’s just the resigned whining of children strapped to safety. “Where the fuck are we” is the increasingly angry claim of a taller human with the potential to take control of the wheel.

Boris Johnson announced his roadmap for exiting the lockdown on February 22. As of that day, just 20,000 British adults had been twice stricken, while there had been 11,242 new cases and 178 people had died. So where are we now?

The national gibberish seems to be on an event horizon, from which no probable outcome can be seen and no one can escape.

Five months after promising a decision on them, vaccine passports are still under discussion and do not exist, even though other countries have been demanding them for years, and surgeons are not allowed to operate without a vaccine. against hepatitis. But for Johnson, demanding of his citizens not to kill people remains a moral dilemma.

Three weeks after they said it wouldn’t happen, and a fortnight after ticketless thugs forced their way through a security cordon of wet spaghetti into Wembley, he was told that the flight attendants, nightclub bouncers and college professors may be asked to check the immunization status of fans, revelers, and students. This despite the fact that he would need legislation and that Parliament is on recess until September 6.

In February, Keir Starmer said self-isolation payments were too low and needed to be increased or people would not be able to self-isolate. SAGE said the same thing. Today her assistant Angela Rayner says she had to lend money to her 24-year-old son so he could afford to stay at home, and statutory sick pay remains at 13.67 per day, which wouldn’t buy PM’s lunch.







Video upload Video unavailable Click to play

Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now







(Image: Getty Images)



Meanwhile, 4% of the British military have been cracked down by the NHS Covid app, 20% of Met police have been told to stay home and supermarket shelves are emptied as pubs, hotels , restaurants, construction sites and The Border Force is understaffed. Johnson’s response is to start exempting “essential” staff from isolation, which is not the same as being exempt from infection. Perhaps this is why, although more than 37 million Britons have suffered a double stroke, there are 29,173 new cases per day, and the most recent 7-day death average brings the figure to 51. In short: we have vaccinated 1,800 times more people, tripled the number of infections and the chances of a new variant appearing, but the deaths are still a third of what they were.





(Photo: REUTERS)



In February, things looked so upbeat for Johnson. We were still in confinement, but he wanted to signal the exit and encourage the use of the vaccine. We have complied scrupulously, we have followed cautious changes in the back-to-school rules, the rule of six, and the limits on marriage and family visitation in nursing homes. And two months later, he wasted everything by refusing to impose quarantine on the 42,000 people coming and going from India where the new Delta variant had appeared, causing further waves of deaths and the collapse of his system. health. For three weeks, Johnson ignored repeated calls to add India to the red list, even as politicians in that country tweeted lists of hospitals running out of oxygen and the BBC broadcast footage of massive cremations. Unbeknownst to its passengers, this little diversion to a hoped-for but ultimately canceled state trip to India for a post-Brexit title was a fork in the road from which there is no turning back.





(Image: PA)



Because the Delta variant is more transmissible, with an R rate of about 7, vaccinating 1,800 times as many people does not reduce deaths to the same extent. Because restrictions have eased as Delta has become prevalent, we’ve delayed a month, but we still have more infections than during the lockdown. On February 22, there were nearly 17,000 people hospitalized with the Covid, most of them elderly or vulnerable. Today there are 5,000 of them, most of them young and in good health. And while 5 months ago, they were 2,273 on ventilators, it is now 699. He then said: “The end is really in sight, and a miserable winter will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today.” And that’s just not where he said we would be.





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

