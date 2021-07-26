Politics
Boris Johnson’s roadmap takes us off a cliff at high speed – Fleet Street Fox
Politicians love a good track record. To get out of the war, to go through a crisis, towards freedom. It gives the impression that they know what they are doing.
The downside is that with every long and difficult journey, someone will look out the window and ask the world at large, “Where the hell are we? “
It’s much worse than “are we still there” or “how long”, because it’s just the resigned whining of children strapped to safety. “Where the fuck are we” is the increasingly angry claim of a taller human with the potential to take control of the wheel.
Boris Johnson announced his roadmap for exiting the lockdown on February 22. As of that day, just 20,000 British adults had been twice stricken, while there had been 11,242 new cases and 178 people had died. So where are we now?
The national gibberish seems to be on an event horizon, from which no probable outcome can be seen and no one can escape.
Five months after promising a decision on them, vaccine passports are still under discussion and do not exist, even though other countries have been demanding them for years, and surgeons are not allowed to operate without a vaccine. against hepatitis. But for Johnson, demanding of his citizens not to kill people remains a moral dilemma.
Three weeks after they said it wouldn’t happen, and a fortnight after ticketless thugs forced their way through a security cordon of wet spaghetti into Wembley, he was told that the flight attendants, nightclub bouncers and college professors may be asked to check the immunization status of fans, revelers, and students. This despite the fact that he would need legislation and that Parliament is on recess until September 6.
In February, Keir Starmer said self-isolation payments were too low and needed to be increased or people would not be able to self-isolate. SAGE said the same thing. Today her assistant Angela Rayner says she had to lend money to her 24-year-old son so he could afford to stay at home, and statutory sick pay remains at 13.67 per day, which wouldn’t buy PM’s lunch.
Video unavailable
Meanwhile, 4% of the British military have been cracked down by the NHS Covid app, 20% of Met police have been told to stay home and supermarket shelves are emptied as pubs, hotels , restaurants, construction sites and The Border Force is understaffed.
Johnson’s response is to start exempting “essential” staff from isolation, which is not the same as being exempt from infection.
Perhaps this is why, although more than 37 million Britons have suffered a double stroke, there are 29,173 new cases per day, and the most recent 7-day death average brings the figure to 51.
In short: we have vaccinated 1,800 times more people, tripled the number of infections and the chances of a new variant appearing, but the deaths are still a third of what they were.
In February, things looked so upbeat for Johnson. We were still in confinement, but he wanted to signal the exit and encourage the use of the vaccine. We have complied scrupulously, we have followed cautious changes in the back-to-school rules, the rule of six, and the limits on marriage and family visitation in nursing homes.
And two months later, he wasted everything by refusing to impose quarantine on the 42,000 people coming and going from India where the new Delta variant had appeared, causing further waves of deaths and the collapse of his system. health.
For three weeks, Johnson ignored repeated calls to add India to the red list, even as politicians in that country tweeted lists of hospitals running out of oxygen and the BBC broadcast footage of massive cremations.
Unbeknownst to its passengers, this little diversion to a hoped-for but ultimately canceled state trip to India for a post-Brexit title was a fork in the road from which there is no turning back.
Because the Delta variant is more transmissible, with an R rate of about 7, vaccinating 1,800 times as many people does not reduce deaths to the same extent. Because restrictions have eased as Delta has become prevalent, we’ve delayed a month, but we still have more infections than during the lockdown.
On February 22, there were nearly 17,000 people hospitalized with the Covid, most of them elderly or vulnerable. Today there are 5,000 of them, most of them young and in good health. And while 5 months ago, they were 2,273 on ventilators, it is now 699.
He then said: “The end is really in sight, and a miserable winter will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today.”
And that’s just not where he said we would be.
Johnson wasted our best outing and his best chance at being right for once. We are now at the interface between road and gravity, where the bus he is driving has left one behind and is about to be subjected to the other.
He called it a “one-way trip to freedom”. And I hope it’s not a lack of oxygen that makes some of us think that it is still possible to slide, float or gently descend the slope, cushioned by the puff he will find. then.
But a lot is possible. This is possible that one day a lemming will learn to fly; this does not mean that it is likely to happen today.
Crimes against animals, mostly committed by children, are on the rise. Missed cases of dementia and cancer are on the rise. Five MPs were suspended from Parliament for attempting to influence a judge, $ 26 billion went astray due to fraud and errors in Covid recovery loans, and a crowd of brainless numpies stood in Trafalgar Square and applauded the idea of hanging doctors and nurses who are really all that stands between them and an early painful death.
All of these things are the result of the WP’s lack of leadership. He sent the kids home from school, then failed to make sure they had internet access to learn. He lied about how many hospitals and nurses he would provide, and made sure the ones we had were taken out of normal duties to deal with the waves of an illness he made higher. than they should. He refuses to control or discipline anyone except journalists who criticize his government, he printed money and handed it over to any self-proclaimed “businessman” who asked while saying he didn’t there wasn’t enough for everyone, and were so unsure of what to do that much of the audience is now unsure of everything he is saying.
The UK has a weak, foolish, willfully ignorant man in charge who is just as likely to look out the window and say “where the hell are we?” like the rest of us. We have no idea where we’re going to end up, or how many tracks there are, but it’s pretty clear it’s going to be bumpy.
The best we can do now is buckle up and slouch. And remember, when we assess the damage later, who was behind the wheel.
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-roadmap-leading-cliff-24617842
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]