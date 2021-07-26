Jewar Airport bhoomi pujan probably after August 20 PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath will be the main guests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform bhoomi pujan for Jewar Airport. (File photo)

the bhoomi pujan ceremony for next Jewar international airport in Greater Noida is scheduled to take place after August 20 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main guests.

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for early next year, the state government plans to launch the “much anticipated” Jewar airport project as soon as possible.

The relocation of the villagers is almost complete. Compensation against the land was given to the farmers. The ground for the construction of the first airstrip is almost ready. We are looking for a suitable location to hold the bhoomi pujan ceremony, preferably after August 20th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guests of honor, said Dhirendra Singh, MP for Jewar Assembly District, Greater Noida.

The UP government has allocated 5,845 hectares of land for the next international airport project and when built it will be the fourth largest airport in the world.

Currently, the largest airport is King Fahad International Airport in Saudi Arabia with a total area of ​​77,600 hectares, followed by Denver International Airport in the United States with a total area of ​​13,571 hectares.

The third largest airport is Dallas International Airport in the United States with a total area of ​​6,963 hectares, while Jewar Airport will be the fourth.

