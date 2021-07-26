TikTok one year after trumps ban: no change, but new threats





Saturday will mark a year since Donald Trump announced he would ban the hugely popular and annoying TikTok application of short videos from millions of US smartphones, citing threats to user privacy and security posed by his Chinese property.

A week later, Trump signed an executive order ordering the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell TikTok to a U.S. company within 45 days or forcibly remove it from app stores and block it. The deadline was extended several times, and Oracle and Walmart emerged as the putative saviors of TikTok in a deal that was later suspended. At one point, Trump brazenly suggested that any sale should include a cut for the US government itself.

A year later, nothing has changed and everything has changed. ByteDance still owns TikTok, which added 7 million new US users in the first four months of this year. Trump is gone and the threat from the US government has faded, but the Chinese government is now hanging over the popular app.

If I were ByteDance, I wouldn’t bring out the champagne, says James Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. TikTok might be perfectly still, but the landscape is shifting mainly due to Chinese activity.

China has taken an increasingly harsh approach to regulating its tech companies and examining the data they hold. After defeating the IPO of Ant Financial, a spin-off of e-commerce giant Alibaba, last December, the government introduced new cybersecurity rules in April that put domestic tech companies on a tighter leash.

James Lewis, Center for Strategic and International Studies

This month, the Chinese government blocked ridesharing service Didi from registering new users and ordered that the app be removed from Chinese app stores just days after the company’s IPO. who allegedly defied a recommendation to delay a cybersecurity audit. ByteDance has also reportedly suspended its own IPO due to a similar government scrutiny.

In the United States, President Biden in June withdrew Trump’s executive order to ban TikTok and another Chinese-owned app, WeChat. Last week, TikTok and the administration agreed to drop litigation over Trump’s attempted ban. But Biden ordered the Commerce Department to launch an investigation into foreign apps, including TikTok.

Lewis believes Biden’s White House is just as uncomfortable with TikTok as his predecessor. He says the administration can issue its own decree that leads to a forced sale. This administration is tougher on China than Trump, in part because it is organized, he says. It is not chaos.

Trump’s action against TikTok came amid growing skepticism about western China’s economic growth and technological reach. Many European countries have sought to limit economic ties with China in recent years, according to a July 2020 report from the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

The feeling goes both ways. Rui Ma, a Tech Buzz China analyst who closely follows ByteDance, said there has been a significant public pushback in China to the idea of ​​ByteDance selling TikTok. Some people were concerned that US ownership posed security risks for the parent company and the data of its Chinese customers.

TikTok may seem like an unlikely object of competition between the superpowers. The app features an endless stream of remixed songs, memes, viral clips, and weird celebrity cameos, algorithmically curated to suit your interests and tastes. Trump’s impending ban was met with shock and disbelief last year from teens addicted to TikTok; others have noted the irony of shutting down a platform that values ​​free speech in the name of punishment from China, where information is tightly controlled.

ByteDance hardly seems to be an agent of the Chinese government. The company has come under pressure from the government in recent years because of the racy or salacious content disseminated by its news app Jinri Toutiao (i.e. today’s headlines). But TikToks’ ties to China remain a concern for the U.S. government, especially as its reach and influence grows. US TikToks users jumped to 73.7 million in April from 65.9 million at the end of 2020, according to eMarketer, an analyst firm. The app is a vivid example of China’s high-tech business savvy, outsmarting some of the world’s biggest social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, in their Silicon Valley territory.

It’s not just a leverage on data, its leverage on who has access to the data.

Kara Frederick, Research Fellow, Heritage Foundation

TikTok was born from the acquisition by ByteDances 2017 of the American lip-syncing application Musical.ly. Under Trump’s leadership, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States conducted a retrospective review of the Musical.ly acquisition, concluding in August 2020 that it posed a threat to national security. CFIUS and the Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment.

TikTok has launched new initiatives aimed at getting users to engage and use the platform in new ways. Last week this included a way for users to apply for jobs by saving TikTok CVs to send to certain recruiting companies. TikTok has big data on Americans, Lewis says. It has their faces, their voice, their IP. It has become a huge window on American society.

