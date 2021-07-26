Pakistan’s geo-economic strategy takes shape in Central Asia





Previously unexplored business opportunities may flourish if Pakistan succeeds with its Silk Road reconnection policy

Gulf News recently interviewed Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on trade and investment, where he enlightened the public with details on Pakistan’s grand geo-economic strategy. Mr Dawood described how his country is working to end its dependence on foreign loans and bailouts, to which it is implementing a hybrid policy of industrialization, economic diversification, import substitution. , investment incentives, financial reforms, regional connectivity, free and preferential trade. pacts and export-led growth. The entire article should be read in its entirety to get a clearer idea of ​​what it envisions as this article focuses on the general idea behind this strategy, especially with regard to the Republics. from Central Asia (CAR).

Pakistan has likely sought to prioritize geo-economic engagement with the CAR for several pragmatic reasons. First, Pakistan is the most important stakeholder in Afghanistan. Second, it aims to connect more closely with the wider region after the inevitable end of the war through the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Trilateral Railway (PAKAFUZ) which was agreed in February. Third, it will open up a potential market of $ 90 billion. Fourth, improving trade relations between Central Asia and South Asia through PAKAFUZ will strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECA) in which Pakistan and the CAR participate. Fifth, the end effect is that this platform and its many members become more important to the global economy.

To these ends, Pakistan positions itself as the focal point of all the relevant geo-economic interests of the great powers in Central and South Asia. The CPEC has institutionalized the Sino-Pakistani economic relations, while PAKAFUZ will provide a springboard for Russia to strengthen its economic engagement with South Asia in the same way that the United States can use this infrastructure project through the “New Quad” recently created to engage more effectively with Afghanistan and Cars. With stakeholders so important to its success, Pakistan hopes that these great powers will collectively ensure that no hostile third party like India succeeds in destabilizing it at any time in the future, otherwise their own investments will also be threatened. .

PAKAFUZ is not exclusive to facilitate Pakistani, US and Russian regional connectivity plans, but can of course be used by other countries as well. This could possibly see some of Pakistan’s closest partners in the D-8 and OIC with which it has preferential trade agreements according to Mr Dawood investing more in the country in order to take advantage of this trans-regional connectivity project. All of this looks promising on paper, but could be hampered by national factors related to the bureaucracy and financial challenges posed by the FATF. That is why it is so important that the current government continues its reforms and is able to obtain tangible dividends in these areas. At all costs, Pakistan must improve its ease of doing business for everyone.

The Silk Road Reconnect Policy (SRRP), which is what Mr Dawood called Pakistan’s outreach activities in Central Asia, can be seen as proof of concept that the country’s larger CPEC + vision can succeed. If Pakistan is able to achieve this, it will greatly improve the chances that the other CPEC + corridors to West Asia (W-CPEC +) and Africa (S-CPEC +) can eventually come into operation as well. At present, Pakistan has an unprecedented opportunity to prove the viability of these visions through the PRRS, as PAKAFUZ is literally the only reliable way for the rest of the world to engage economically with the CAR. So it will bring global attention to Pakistan’s grand geo-economic strategy and hopefully lead to a positive reshuffle in everyone’s perceptions about it over time.

Very immediately, the international community can see that Pakistan is facilitating global efforts to contribute to the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan through new investment and more trade. This will become all the more likely if he succeeds in concluding the preferential trade agreements with his PAKAFUZ partners that Mr. Dawood mentioned in his interview. Instead of being wrongly blamed for Afghanistan’s instability, Pakistan would rightly be credited with improving the stability of its neighbor and the standard of living of its citizens. As more and more countries start to take advantage of PAKAFUZ, they will have Pakistan to thank for making this possible. New partnerships can then be established and previously unexplored business opportunities can flourish if Pakistan is successful with its PRRS.

