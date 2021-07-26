Jokowi orders TNI to help with drug distribution for Covid-19 Pasien patients

Merdeka.com – Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his party will increase 9,000 pharmacies that can be supplied consistently. This will stabilize the drug supply throughout Indonesia.

“It is hoped that we will increase the supply to 9,000 pharmacies with which we can supply drugs in a consistent manner. This will stabilize the supply of drugs throughout Indonesia,” he said on Monday (26/7) .

Then President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also opens a new path through TNI. Later, the TNI will be able to send drugs directly to patients exposed to Covid-19, of course, with a referral from a doctor or a local health center.

“So if anyone is positive, they can report it to the Puskesmas, especially the friends of our people who are in remote villages, Mr. President has opened a road. TNI will send the medicine to them directly later. Indeed, the key must be verified by the Puskesmas, ”Budi said.

Jokowi has also deployed two million drug packages to be sent via TNI. Then the third line that can be used is the pharmacy line via telemedicine.

“So there are 11 telemedicine companies that have collaborated with the Ministry of Health to provide free medical consultation services and free drug delivery services. Indeed, we have just launched this telemedicine in all the provincial capitals of Java and Bali. We plan to expand it to all over Indonesia, ”Budi concluded. . [fik]