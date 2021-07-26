Extend PPKM Level 4, these are the important points conveyed by Jokowi

: The level 4 restriction on community activities (PPKM) has been officially extended. The extension period will begin from July 26 to August 2.

“I have decided that the PPKM level 4 will be maintained from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said virtually on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on the evening of Sunday July 25, 2021.

Jokowi also ensured that there were a number of relaxations regarding the easing of community activities and mobility during the extension period of the Level 4 PPKM. The easing applies to markets, small businesses and places to eat.

In addition to relaxing some of these aspects, Jokowi also highlighted several important statements related to PPKM level 4 that the public should be aware of. Here are some of them that have been summarized medcom.id:

1. Facilitate community activities and mobility

During the extension period of PPKM level 4 from July 26, Jokowi ensured a relaxation of community activities. One of them is the popular market relaxation.

Popular markets that sell basic necessities are allowed to open as usual with strict sanitary protocols (prokes). Meanwhile, popular markets that sell products other than basic necessities can be opened with applicable regulations.

However, these markets are only allowed to receive visitors with a capacity of 50 percent. They are also allowed to open until 3:00 p.m. WIB.

The relaxation is also applied to small businesses such as street vendors (PKL, grocery stores, agents or voucher outlets, hairdressers, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, car washes and other similar small businesses. to operate until 9:00 p.m. WIB Operations are carried out according to strict procedures and the technical provisions are regulated by the local government.

An allowance is also given for food stalls, street vendors, hawker stands and others that have their place of business in an open space. They are allowed to open until 8:00 p.m. WIB. In addition to strict procedures, the number of visitors is limited.

“The maximum meal time for each visitor is 20 minutes,” he explained.

2. Ask the minister to suppress the spread of covid-19

President Joko Widodo called on all ministers to redouble their efforts to fight the pandemic. Maximum measures must be taken to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19.

“In particular, I call on the ministers concerned to immediately take maximum action,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday July 25, 2021.

One of the steps that must be maximized is related to the distribution of vitamins, supplements and drugs to COVID-19 patients. Either asymptomatic status (OTG) or mild symptoms.

Next, Jokowi stressed that the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals must be optimized. Especially for areas with the highest number of deaths from Covid. He called on the local government to increase the capacity of beds in hospitals in the area.

3. Anticipate more violent variants and maximize the 3T

Jokowi also called on all parts of the nation to remain vigilant and cautious. The reason is that the world may be facing another, more infectious variant of COVID-19.

“I have ordered that testing and tracing can be increased higher. A rapid response to treatment must also be carried out to reduce the rate of transmission and increase the rate of recovery,” Jokowi said.

According to him, this will be the main pillar of the management of Covid-19 in the future. The president also reminded everyone to continue to wear masks and to keep their distance even if they have been vaccinated.

4. Develop a strategy to support business, the BOR and positivity rate

Through his virtual speech, Jokowi also conveyed positive news to the audience. He confirmed that there had been a decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, bed occupancy rate (BOR) and positivity rate.

On this occasion, Jokowi also thanked the community for supporting the Emergency PPKM and Level 4. Because, according to him, the support and patience to comply with the PPKM are the keys to reducing the cases of Covid-19. , the BOR and the positivity rate.

“Currently, there has been a trend of improvement in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case addition rate, bed occupancy rate (BOR) and positivity rate are starting to show. a downward trend, as happened in several provinces of Java, ”Jokowi said.

