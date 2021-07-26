Politics
Extend PPKM Level 4, these are the important points conveyed by Jokowi
“I have decided that the PPKM level 4 will be maintained from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said virtually on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on the evening of Sunday July 25, 2021.
Jokowi also ensured that there were a number of relaxations regarding the easing of community activities and mobility during the extension period of the Level 4 PPKM. The easing applies to markets, small businesses and places to eat.
What do you think of this article ?
In addition to relaxing some of these aspects, Jokowi also highlighted several important statements related to PPKM level 4 that the public should be aware of. Here are some of them that have been summarized medcom.id:
1. Facilitate community activities and mobility
During the extension period of PPKM level 4 from July 26, Jokowi ensured a relaxation of community activities. One of them is the popular market relaxation.
Popular markets that sell basic necessities are allowed to open as usual with strict sanitary protocols (prokes). Meanwhile, popular markets that sell products other than basic necessities can be opened with applicable regulations.
However, these markets are only allowed to receive visitors with a capacity of 50 percent. They are also allowed to open until 3:00 p.m. WIB.
The relaxation is also applied to small businesses such as street vendors (PKL, grocery stores, agents or voucher outlets, hairdressers, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, car washes and other similar small businesses. to operate until 9:00 p.m. WIB Operations are carried out according to strict procedures and the technical provisions are regulated by the local government.
An allowance is also given for food stalls, street vendors, hawker stands and others that have their place of business in an open space. They are allowed to open until 8:00 p.m. WIB. In addition to strict procedures, the number of visitors is limited.
“The maximum meal time for each visitor is 20 minutes,” he explained.
2. Ask the minister to suppress the spread of covid-19
President Joko Widodo called on all ministers to redouble their efforts to fight the pandemic. Maximum measures must be taken to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19.
“In particular, I call on the ministers concerned to immediately take maximum action,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday July 25, 2021.
One of the steps that must be maximized is related to the distribution of vitamins, supplements and drugs to COVID-19 patients. Either asymptomatic status (OTG) or mild symptoms.
Next, Jokowi stressed that the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals must be optimized. Especially for areas with the highest number of deaths from Covid. He called on the local government to increase the capacity of beds in hospitals in the area.
3. Anticipate more violent variants and maximize the 3T
Jokowi also called on all parts of the nation to remain vigilant and cautious. The reason is that the world may be facing another, more infectious variant of COVID-19.
“I have ordered that testing and tracing can be increased higher. A rapid response to treatment must also be carried out to reduce the rate of transmission and increase the rate of recovery,” Jokowi said.
According to him, this will be the main pillar of the management of Covid-19 in the future. The president also reminded everyone to continue to wear masks and to keep their distance even if they have been vaccinated.
4. Develop a strategy to support business, the BOR and positivity rate
Through his virtual speech, Jokowi also conveyed positive news to the audience. He confirmed that there had been a decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, bed occupancy rate (BOR) and positivity rate.
On this occasion, Jokowi also thanked the community for supporting the Emergency PPKM and Level 4. Because, according to him, the support and patience to comply with the PPKM are the keys to reducing the cases of Covid-19. , the BOR and the positivity rate.
“Currently, there has been a trend of improvement in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case addition rate, bed occupancy rate (BOR) and positivity rate are starting to show. a downward trend, as happened in several provinces of Java, ”Jokowi said.
(ON)
Sources
2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/GKdJpQEb-perpanjang-ppkm-level-4-ini-poin-poin-penting-yang-disampaikan-jokowi%3Futm_source%3Ddesktop%26utm_medium%3Dterbaru%26utm_campaign%3DWP
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]