Trump trial brings big tech scrutiny – San Bernardino Sun





Last month, Facebook’s supervisory board announced that the company would be banning former President Donald Trump from social media platforms for two years, which, coincidentally, is exactly one election cycle in Congress.

At that point, the board said, it will consider whether the nation has the same levels of violence, the same restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. The board’s assessment of the stability of the American company will determine whether the 45th President of the United States will be allowed to post on Facebook and Instagram.

It’s reminiscent of a joke that circulated during the 2008 financial crisis: If you owe the bank $ 100 and can’t pay, you’re in trouble. If you owe the bank $ 100 million and can’t pay, the bank is in trouble.

Seventy-four million Americans voted for the re-election of Donald Trump, including 6 million people in California. So it’s possible that Trump is causing more trouble for Facebook than Facebook can cause for Trump. Place your bets.

The former president is suing Facebook, as well as Twitter and Google (owner of YouTube). At a press conference, Trump said the purpose of the lawsuits was to call for an immediate end to the illegal and shameful censorship of the American people’s social media companies. He is seeking class action status for the lawsuits, which have been filed in federal court in Florida.

Whether censorship is illegal remains to be seen. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing the state to fine large social media companies for deleting candidate accounts, but law enforcement was blocked when the U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle has agreed with tech companies that a law requiring vendors to host speech that violates their standards likely violates the First Amendment.

Trump’s lawsuit takes the opposite view, arguing that tech companies are coordinating with the federal government to choose which individuals and posts to censor, and that it is a First Amendment violation for the government to censor speech by acting through a third party.

This argument is just one of three legal battles involving big tech. There’s also a heavyweight fight over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and another over federal antitrust laws.

The Communications Decency Act was passed in 1996. Section 230 states that no provider or user of an interactive computing service should be considered the publisher or speaker of information provided by another content provider. This protects online businesses, from giant social media platforms to smaller bloggers, from being held accountable for words, images or videos posted by users or commenters, except for certain criminal actions or claims of. Copyright.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, these protections are unique to US law and are part of the reason that most important online services are based in the United States.

Many politicians, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have criticized Section 230. Tech companies have a vulnerability here, and the Trump lawsuit could target it. If the lawsuit reaches the discovery phase, there’s still a possibility that the revelations will cause an uproar and affect future legislation, to the detriment of tech companies.

Another vulnerability for tech giants is antitrust, a set of ambiguous laws that prohibit unfair competition as it is defined at any given time. Microsoft was sued to the ends of the earth for offering a free Internet browser in 2001. In January, the social media starter app Talk was de-platformed by Apple, Google and Amazon. Does this violate antitrust laws?

If not yet, maybe soon. The House Judiciary Committee recently passed six antitrust bills that would prevent big tech companies from using their platforms to discriminate against rivals. The legislation would also prohibit larger tech companies from buying start-ups that could become competitors and promoting their own products instead of giving competitors a level playing field.

For tech companies, the First Amendment is the least of their problems.

For the American public, however, there is cause for concern when the White House press secretary complains to reporters, as Jen Psaki recently did, that Facebook is not acting fast enough to suppress the news. people and publications that the White House wants to remove from the Internet.

Trump’s lawsuit against Facebook argues that censorship of tech companies has had a chilling effect on our nations by pressing political, medical, social and cultural discussions.

This isn’t the first time Trump has said what a lot of people think.

Write to Susan Shelley: [email protected] and follow her on Twitter: @Susan_Shelley.

