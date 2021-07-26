Politics
Tunisian President dismisses Prime Minister and suspends parliament
Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World.Subscribe here.
Tunisia
Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the county premier and suspended parliament on Sunday, sparking a crisis for the young democracy. Critics say that Saied, who took power, was organize a coup, as the troops surrounded the Tunisian parliament, blocking the entrance of the speaker.
The move follows nationwide protests against governments’ mismanagement of its response to the pandemic, leading to spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as the ongoing economic turmoil in this North African country, where the Arab uprising began more than ten years ago. Saied’s move, celebrated in the streets with protests, sparked warnings and concerns from allies overseas.
Europe protests
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of France over the weekend, to protest against measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Despite the fury, the French parliament on Monday pass a law it will require antivirus passes for people to frequent restaurants or travel within the country. The new law also requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated. Italians, and others elsewhere in Europe, joined the French in protesting the restrictions recently announced by their respective governments, designed to stop the fourth wave of the pandemic.
United States-China
China accused the United States of “demonizing” Beijing, as senior officials from the two countries met in frank high-level talks on Monday. According to an official summary of the meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, China accused the United States of having deadlock in bilateral relations, while the United States raised concerns about human rights and other issues. Sherman is the most senior US official to visit China since the Biden administration took office.
Of the world
As the Taliban advance, life in Afghanistan becomes increasingly precarious
Since US President Joe Biden announced the unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in April, the Taliban have taken control of districts across the country. The Taliban have yet to reach major cities, such as the capital Kabul, but how long will Afghan security forces be able to detain the group?
You can help support The World by answering a few questions about our coverage of global security issues. Click here to participate. Thank you!
“It never seems routine,” says Hungarian fencer Aida Mohamed at her 7th Olympic Games
Aida Mohamed says she works longer hours and is more experienced, but she’s as horny now as her first time at the Olympics in 1996. She joined The World host Marco Werman to talk about her fencing career and seething anticipation as the Tokyo Games begin.
Light point
A surprising fossil discovery!
A husband and wife team in the UK discovered a well-preserved group Jurassic starfish in a limestone quarry in the Cotswolds. It is the largest such find in Britain. The discovery includes three new species and an entire echinoderm ecosystem.
While some of us baked banana bread during lockdown, Neville and Sally Hollingworth uncovered Britain’s largest Jurassic echinoderm fossil find ever, much to the delight of @NHM_London. The Jurassic Park fan in me loved writing this play.https://t.co/8x0DIXlQDe
Aina J. Khan (@ainajkhan) July 25, 2021
In case you missed it
Listen: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Visit to Tibet
Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a surprise visit to the disputed and autonomous region of Tibet this week. And, in the tumultuous days following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, some members of the Haitian diaspora are seeking to play a role in shaping Haiti’s future. Moreover, since US President Joe Biden announced the unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban have continued to take control district after district. How long can the Afghan security forces keep the group from seizing large cities like Kabul? And, on the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s death, host Marco Werman reflects on the myriad talents of British soul singers.
Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.
Sources
2/ https://www.pri.org/stories/2021-07-26/tunisia-s-president-fires-pm-and-suspends-parliament
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]