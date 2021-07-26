Trump calls critical race theory blatant racism at Phoenix rally





Donald Trump once again denounced critical race theory and called the field of study a form of blatant racism that has been imposed on all facets of our society by Democrats.

Speaking at an event in Arizona on Saturday, the former US president said critical race theory was a form of Marxism that left America last and criticized Democrats for allowing the introduction of the allegedly toxic study in schools and the US military.

We shouldn’t apologize to the world, Mr Trump said of the theory, which considers how issues of race and inequality are embedded in society. Apologized for America.

Turning to Barack Obama for apologizing as the first black president of the United States, Mr. Trump condemned Joe Biden for overturning his order preventing the teaching of critical race theory in schools and within from the federal government, including the military.

Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order introducing a critical and toxic race theory into our children’s schools and our military, Mr Trump told the crowd.

What about our soldiers? This poisoned leftist doctrine is blatant racism, pure and simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our army and no place in our country.

If you remember, I ended it very quickly with a very powerful executive decree, but that executive decree was immediately repealed and terminated by the radical left, he added.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also been targeted by Mr. Trump for defending anti-racist theory and calling on Republicans to challenge it.

Can you believe it ?, Mr Trump said at the Turning Point Action and Fox News event on Saturday.

He said he wanted to quote, understand white rage. He wants to understand white rage. Why the hell is he talking about this? Our generals should not focus on learning leftist ideology.

He added at the event that Democrats are determined to mess everything up in America with wake-ism.

It follows last year’s former president calling anti-racist protesters thugs and more recently defending his own supporters for storming Congress in January in an attack that killed five people. The rioters also wanted to overturn the result of the US election in his favor.

