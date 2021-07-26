Analysis: Calling Boris Johnson a liar won’t make the truth any clearer





Speaking in the wake of a result that ultimately saw him cancel the Jeremy Corbyn project and deliver a massive majority, Boris Johnson thanked reporters for their contribution, including repeating Get Brexit Done. It speaks of the bizarre dynamic of political journalism, where we repeat the lines given to us by political parties as news. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Consider the first ministers’ promise in the general election of 40 new hospitals and 20,000 police officers. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:76.4%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of lying on the last day before the holidays. Both of these statements are problematic. With the former, this actually meant upgrading the hospitals that already exist, while with the latter, the new officers do not make up for the reduced numbers during austerity under his party. None of these promises are a lie, but as journalists all we can do is show the problems with the allegations while reporting them, we usually don’t call them outright lies. And the same problem lies, pun intended, in the British Parliament. Last week Labor MP Dawn Butler was asked to leave after she refused to withdraw her claim that Mr Johnson had lied over and over again. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Sir Keir Starmer says Labor MP was right in calling Boris Johnson a liar SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford had found himself in a similar position, having had to withdraw his own comments earlier this year, saying Mr Johnson was “fired not once, but twice for lying”. It is a rare quirk of parliamentary procedure where calling someone a liar is not considered within the confines of parliamentary etiquette. Whether the Prime Minister was sacked twice for lying or lied in the Commons is irrelevant. Now Ms Butler, along with former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, are calling for a change of the rules, complaining that it is possible to lie to millions and be “protected by a rule. Ancient”. It is possible, but changing such a rule could have far more serious ramifications for the tone of our debate. What about the SNP MP, who says Scotland would be better off financially if it were independent, or when Mr Johnson says absolute and relative poverty have gone down because he cites different numbers for Sir Keir Starmer? Boris Johnson is a liar, but when so much politics is interpretation, being able to say it won’t make it any clearer. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/analysis-calling-boris-johnson-a-liar-wont-make-the-truth-any-clearer-3324257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos