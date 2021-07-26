“Maryam, Bilawal should resign,” says Fawad after PTI victory in AJK election





Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (left) addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur (right) at PID Islamabad, July 26, 2021. PIDFawad asks Bilawal and Maryam to resign from the party positions. He says the AJK rejected Maryam’s account. The PTI won 25 of 45 seats, according to unofficial results.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PPP president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are expected to resign from their posts. of their party after their defeat in the legislative elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 25.

The PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 elections with 25 of 45 seats, according to unofficial results, while the PPP won 11 seats and the PML-N six seats.

The PTI became the largest political party in the AJK Legislative Assembly elections and will therefore form a government in the region.

Meanwhile, Fawad, speaking at a press conference alongside Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, said the people of Kashmir rejected Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s account.

“Nawaz had met with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib just before the elections and he got his response [from Kashmiris] for meeting an anti-Pakistani person, ”he said, adding that the statement of a PML-N candidate asking for India’s help was unfortunate.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader to raise his voice for the people of occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking over, Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for their support for the PTI during the elections and assured that the party government would tackle their current problems.

PM Imran thanks people for “trusting PTI”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier today in a tweet, also thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for trusting the PTI in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

“We will focus on lifting people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programs; establishing accountability and transparency in government,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also congratulated all the successful candidates of the PTI.

“As Ambassador of Kashmir, I will continue to make my voice heard in all international forums, including the United Nations, to ensure that the international community upholds its commitment to self-determination to the Kashmiri people through ‘a UN sponsored plebiscite,’ he added.

