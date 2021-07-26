President Jokowi is preparing major changes for all of ASN





Tribunnews.com reporter, Fransiskus Adhiyuda TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will launch the core values ​​and employer brand of the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) on Tuesday (7/27/2021). The launch coincided with the 62nd anniversary of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB). PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said the launch was an impetus to accelerate ASN’s transformation across Indonesia. “The changes that will be launched later on the 62nd anniversary of the PANRB ministry are not only internal to the PANRB ministry, but there are also major and fundamental changes for all government officials in Indonesia.” Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said in Jakarta on Monday. (7/26/2021). The launch of the Core Values ​​and Employer Brand by President Joko Widodo will be virtually assisted by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Advanced Indonesia Cabinet Ministers, Heads of Institutions, Secretaries General / Sestamas / Secretaries ministries and institutions, Governors, Regents, Mayors, Provincial / Regency / City Secretaries, as well as all ASNs in Indonesia. Read also : Analysis of military observers on President Jokowi did not submit the name of the candidate for the commander of the Indonesian armed forces to the DPR The launch of these core values ​​is a step forward that will unify the core values ​​of all ASNs. Even if they are the foundation, the core values ​​still rest on the Pancasila as the basis of the state. “These ASN fundamental values ​​will be the basis for all ASNs to devote themselves to the country and to society,” he added. In addition to making changes to all ASNs, July 27, 2021 is also an internal change for the PANRB ministry. Read also : BIN says about Jokowi End Game Demo: there are bands that are deliberately provoking a protest The internal changes of the PANRB ministry were made by changing the logo to become simpler and more casual, while showing its identity as part of the Indonesian government. A new breakthrough which is the creation of the millennials of the Ministry of PANRB will also be launched, namely a chatbot or chat bot. The purpose of the chatbot on the instant messaging service is to facilitate information to the public. In the future, this service will be developed to make it easier for the public to obtain various information on the PANRB Ministry. The date of birth of the PANRB ministry is determined by order of the PANRB minister No. 988/2021. This determination refers to the excavation of history, namely that on July 27, 1959 is the birth of BAPEKAN or Supervisory Council of the State Apparatus as an ancestor of the Ministry of PANRB. “Expect the big changes in the PANRB ministry on July 27, 2021,” Tjahjo said.

