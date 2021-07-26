Politics
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi on July 28
Trinamool Congress confirmed that CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal (Photo credits: PTI)
STRONG POINTS
- Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi at 4 p.m. Tuesday
- Banerjee is expected to sit with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday
- On Monday, Mamata Banerjee met the reporter who broke the “Jain Hawala Diaries” scandal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is on a five-day visit to New Delhi. She is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as senior opposition leaders during her trip to the nation’s capital.
Interestingly, this is Mamata Banerjee’s first trip to Delhi since returning to power for a third consecutive term in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.
The visit comes amid indications that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be attempting to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha’s 2024 polls.
Meeting with PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Trinamool Congress. She could also hold a press conference after her meeting with the Prime Minister.
READ: Reform and Repositioning: Is Mamata Banerjee Becoming a Candidate for Prime Minister?
Before her meeting with the Prime Minister, she will meet with Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at 2 p.m. and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma at 3 p.m.
Following her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in New Delhi at 6.30pm.
Meeting with Sonia Gandhi
The West Bengal chief minister is also expected to sit down with Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi around 4:30 p.m. on July 28. Mamata Banerjee could also attend Parliament’s monsoon session on Wednesday.
Meeting with Vineet Narain
Mamata Banerjee met senior journalist Vineet Narain in New Delhi on Monday. Narain is the one who broke the “Jain Hawala Newspaper” scandal involving multi-million dollar payments made by political leaders to hawala traders.
Mamata Banerjee meets journalist Vineet Narain in New Delhi on Monday (Photo credits: India Today)
Earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee accused West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being implicated in the Jain Hawala newspaper scandal. Journalist Vineet Narain also alleged at the time that Jagdeep Dhankhar was involved.
Dhankhar, now governor of West Bengal, has denied the allegations. He called CM Mamata Banerjee’s claims “all lies”.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-pm-modi-delhi-meeting-1832931-2021-07-26
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]