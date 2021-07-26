West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi on July 28

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal (Photo credits: PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is on a five-day visit to New Delhi. She is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as senior opposition leaders during her trip to the nation’s capital.

Interestingly, this is Mamata Banerjee’s first trip to Delhi since returning to power for a third consecutive term in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

The visit comes amid indications that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be attempting to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha’s 2024 polls.

Meeting with PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Trinamool Congress. She could also hold a press conference after her meeting with the Prime Minister.

Before her meeting with the Prime Minister, she will meet with Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at 2 p.m. and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma at 3 p.m.

Following her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in ​​New Delhi at 6.30pm.

Meeting with Sonia Gandhi

The West Bengal chief minister is also expected to sit down with Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi around 4:30 p.m. on July 28. Mamata Banerjee could also attend Parliament’s monsoon session on Wednesday.

Meeting with Vineet Narain

Mamata Banerjee met senior journalist Vineet Narain in New Delhi on Monday. Narain is the one who broke the “Jain Hawala Newspaper” scandal involving multi-million dollar payments made by political leaders to hawala traders.

Mamata Banerjee meets journalist Vineet Narain in New Delhi on Monday (Photo credits: India Today)

Earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee accused West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being implicated in the Jain Hawala newspaper scandal. Journalist Vineet Narain also alleged at the time that Jagdeep Dhankhar was involved.

Dhankhar, now governor of West Bengal, has denied the allegations. He called CM Mamata Banerjee’s claims “all lies”.