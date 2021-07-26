Donald Trump Jr. far more popular with Republicans than Mitch McConnell, poll finds





A new poll has shown that former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is significantly more popular among Republicans than GOP leaders in both houses of Congress.

Trump Jr. remained a vocal force in the Republican Party after his father stepped down and was presented as a potential presidential or senatorial candidate. He did not pledge to run for office, but was an active member of the election campaign to get Republicans elected, and his support may be a boon to candidates, like his father’s.

A recent poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, a survey research and strategic advisory firm, found Trump Jr. to be the most attractive Republican among GOP voters. His net favor score was double that of Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and 25 times that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to Axios.

McConnell, once a staunch Trump ally, has found himself at the mercy of the former president’s wrath since the Capitol riot. The Senate leader blamed Trump for fueling the crowd’s “lies” about the 2020 presidential election and for provoking the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Donald Trump Jr. is significantly more popular than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to a new poll.

Breaking away from McConnell, Trump targeted the longtime GOP leader for being a weak lawmaker who allowed Democrats to pressure Republicans to move their agenda forward. While attacking McConnell, Trump has announced that he will vote Republicans in the election if necessary and that there is a possibility that he will try to oust McConnell.

Experts told Newsweek in February that it would be difficult to remove McConnell, who is not eligible for re-election until 2026, but Trump’s grip on the party could force the Senate leader to work to unify the party.

Rep. Liz Cheney is another go-to name in the Republican Party facing the Trump family’s setback. Scathing criticism of the former president, especially in relation to the Capitol Riot, Cheney was removed from his GOP leadership role and his acceptance of President Nancy Pelosi’s nomination to the Jan.6 committee annoyed people. republicans.

McCarthy wondered if that meant Cheney was more aligned with Democrats than the GOP and Trump Jr. vowed to actively work to ensure she doesn’t get re-elected in 2022. At CPAC, Trump Jr. reiterated his love for the campaign amid rumors he might be interested in a 2024 presidential election.

“I love to be in this fight. I love to fight for the things that are out there, which I believe in as a conservative,” Trump Jr. told Fox News.

In fact, running for office would force Trump Jr. to “want to do the day-to-day work” that accompanies winning a campaign, he told Fox News, adding that it is a “whole other story” of actually wanting to “get into that mix.” However, if Trump Jr. were to consider a race, the most recent poll of 800 GOP voters from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates shows he could do it.

