Dawood’s alleged girlfriend Mehwish Hayat wants to become Pak PM





Pakistani actor and alleged girlfriend of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Mehwish Hayat, recently revealed his political aspirations and his goal of taking the prime minister’s chair in the country. During her question-and-answer session on Geo TV, Hayat said she was inspired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and would like to become the country’s prime minister one day.

When asked by the session host if she intended to pursue a career in politics, the actor confidently replied in the affirmative, saying “InshaAllah” (God willing).

“Will you practice politics through parliament or through a political party? the host asked. Mehwish Hayat answered cryptically that time will tell if he entered politics by joining parliament or forming his own political party.

Hayat said she is overwhelmingly inspired by the politics of the PTI in particular. “I am inspired by their politics because they brought about good changes and a paradigm shift in the way society thought. Imran Khan was a cricketer before entering politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, surely the actors can become too, ”she said.

Understandably, her keen interest in wanting to become the country’s prime minister prompted the host to ask her if she intended to challenge Imran Khan, the outgoing prime minister. Hayat did not hesitate to express her interest in becoming the next female Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“I don’t want to challenge him but someone will necessarily take his place later and I can also run for prime minister,” she said.

It should be noted that Imran Khan is considered by many to be the country’s pseudo prime minister, a leader who is installed by the Pakistani deep state, i.e. the Pakistani army, to give a semblance of democracy. working in Western countries. Several Pakistani observers and analysts claim that Imran Khan continues to remain a leading figure of the Pakistani prime minister and acts like a puppet whose strings are controlled by the mandarins of the Pakistani army.

As for Hayat’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim, it was recently reported that the dreaded gangster was allegedly unhappy after reports that he had a romantic affair with the Pakistani actor became public. Mehwish Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim and rumors of their relationship started to circulate after she received the Pakistani civil honor from Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.

It was alleged this time that Dawood Ibrahim fell in love with Mehwish after seeing him an object song. After that, he got in touch with her and allegedly helped her bag some big plans. It was first speculated that an influential person from Karachi who has good ties to the Tehreek-e-Insaf party was behind Hayat’s rapid success in the Pakistani film industry. It was later revealed that the man was none other than Dawood Ibrahim, who has always had a strong grip on the film industry and has good relationships with many director-producers in Pakistan.

Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai bombings in which 257 people were killed and over 1,400 were injured after a series of 12 bombs exploded in different parts of the city.

