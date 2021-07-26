Turkish daily hails Erbakan’s contribution to the economy





July 26, 2021 7:30 p.m. (UTC + 04:00) 263

By Vugar Khalilov Turkish daily Yeni Shafak congratulated former Prime Minister and academician Necmettin Erbakan for his contribution to the country’s economic life. As the leader of Turkey’s national vision, Necmettin Erbakan has played a leading role in the Turkish business world with the projects he presented and the models he implemented, we read in the newspaper. Recalling that Erbakan was an engineer by profession, the daily said that Erbakan pioneered Turkey’s first diesel engine plant by combining his knowledge and experience in the field of engineering with the field of economics. . Erbakan was instrumental in the development of the Devrim, which was designed to be Turkey’s first domestic car, the newspaper said, adding that at least 70 of the 200 projects had been launched and heavy industry had been launched in during his three-year tenure in government. These projects have served the industrialization of Turkey. The factories of Tumosan, Taksan, Tezsan, Erzurum-Tortum Tekstil, Mardin-Mazida Phosphate, Seka Balkesir-Giresun, among others, were built under Erbakan. After graduating from the Technical University of Aachen in Germany and returning home, he pioneered the establishment of the Gumush Motor factory, Turkey’s first diesel engine in 1956. Later , this plant has served under the name of Pancar Motor for many years. He made very important contributions to the development of Devrim. However, external and internal obstacles in business, politics, bureaucracy and the media destroyed the Devrim Automobile project. In 1975-1977 as Deputy Prime Minister, Necmettin Erbakan was influential in government for its economic policies. As a professor of mechanical engineering, Erbakan rolled up his sleeves to provide the country with the necessary industrial investments and factories, to make industrial investments in the metal-machinery-automobile-mining-textile fields. Some 200 factories were built in Turkey with a population of around 36 million at the time. Necmettin Erbakan promised a “just economic order” in the 1980s and 1990s. “In short, he wanted the well-being of the people to increase. He dreamed of single-digit inflation and lower interest rates. All of these Erbakan dreams and promises were largely fulfilled by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his friends between 2003 and 2021, ”the newspaper said. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/region/181565.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos