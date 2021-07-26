Trump’s friend Tom Barrack indicted on UAE lobbying charges





Thomas Barrack, a close advisor to former President Donald Trump and chairman of his inaugural committee, arrives for an appearance in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on July 26, 2021 in downtown Brooklyn in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Private equity investor Thomas Barrack and a co-accused pleaded not guilty Monday in Brooklyn, New York, to federal charges of illegally lobbying his friend ex-President Donald Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates .

As he entered the courthouse before his arraignment, the Barrack, 74, was greeted by a man hoisting a sign reading “Traitor” in large black letters.

It’s the same message conveyed by what appeared to be the same person who often greeted Trump’s 2016 campaign leader Paul Manafort and his ally Roger Stone in their federal criminal cases, which ended in convictions.

Those convictions were later overturned when Trump pardoned the two shortly before leaving office.

Asked by a reporter how he would plead to this arraignment, Barrack replied, “Guys, I know you’re just doing your job, I’ll talk to you on the way out.”

Barrack had been jailed without bail until Friday, when a federal judge ordered his release on $ 250 million bail, one of the largest criminal bail bonds in history.

The bond was secured by $ 5 million in cash, over $ 21 million in securities and the Barrack California house.

Since Barrack’s release, a judge has ordered him to stay with his lawyers. It was also equipped with an electronic bracelet with GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors in a detention note last week raised concerns that Barrack could flee to avoid charges, given his Lebanese nationality and access to a private jet.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (2nd right) arrives with his wife Kathleen Manafort (right) at the Albert V. Bryan courthouse for an impeachment hearing as a protester holds up a sign on March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alex Wong | Getty Images

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Barrack, who has never registered with the U.S. government as an agent for the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, is also accused of obstructing justice and making multiple false statements during an interview in June 2019 with federal law enforcement officials.

Prosecutors said that while Barrack defended UAE interests with the Trump administration, he was informally advising US officials on Middle East policy and seeking appointment to a senior position within from the US government, including as special envoy to the Middle East.

The indictment also charges another man, UAE national Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, still at large.

Roger Stone, longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the Prettyman courthouse in the United States before being accused by special advocate Robert Mueller of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses on the 29th. January 2019 in Washington, DC. A self-proclaimed “dirty political crook,” Stone said he had been falsely accused and would plead “not guilty”.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Last Friday, Falcon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Barrack, withdrew its registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying it was abandoning planned transactions.

The deals included an initial public offering of 25 million shares to raise $ 250 million for Falcon Acquisition, which was formed by the family office of Barrack, Falcon Peak and TI Capital. PSPC had planned to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Barrack resigned in 2020 as CEO of Colony Capital, a private equity firm he founded. He resigned his position as executive chairman of the company in April.

