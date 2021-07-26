SAARC-CCI and UBG congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan on successful AJK elections





The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) and FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) United Business Group (UBG) on Monday congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for his victory in the general elections of Azad Jammu Kashmir with overwhelming majority

Addressing the Karachi trader delegation led by Dr Mirza Akhtiar Baig, UBG Information Central Secretary via a webinar here, SAARC Chamber Chairman and UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that a transparent, continuous and stable democratic process was a key factor for a sustainable economy.

He said the entire business community in the wider national interest fully relies on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help strengthen the national economy and improve the lives of oppressed segments of society.

He said that the prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan have started to have a positive impact and the Pakistani economy is strengthening.

He said he was convinced that over the next few months, despite the downsides of Covid-19, the Pakistani economy would stabilize further. He said that exports had increased significantly, which was a good sign for development and prosperity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik informed members of the delegation that the current government is committed to resolving the real grievances of the business community as a top priority. All relevant departments had been tasked with facilitating traders without any delay.

He said that UBG had established its offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to address the issues of the business community with the relevant authorities. He hoped the government would continue to trust chambers, legitimate traders associations and agencies before formulating policies to achieve better economic outcomes.

