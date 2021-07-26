U.S.-listed education shares in China tumble again as Beijing formalizes industry crackdown

Beijing’s crackdown on education caught Wall Street’s attention again on Monday, with more downgrades for U.S.-listed stocks as analysts counted the damage.

JP Morgan cut shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU on Friday,

-29.78% ,

TAL TAL Education Group,

-19.08%

and Gaotu Techedu GOTU,

-25.57% ,

after media reported that the Chinese government is considering new regulations for after-school tutoring services.

These reports were confirmed over the weekend, in restrictions published by state media under the headline Opinions on Further Relief from the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Compulsory Students . New Oriental and Gaotu were down another 12% each on Monday, following Friday’s action which saw 54% and 65% declines for those companies, respectively. Shares of TAL Education fell another 13% on Monday, after falling 71% on Friday.

Read also: China-based education stocks swung over concerns over the PRC’s new regulations.

Beijing’s measures are aimed at trying to curb the soaring education costs that have discouraged families from growing.

Fawne Jiang, analyst at The Benchmark Company, said in a note to clients on Monday that the new policies will have a profound impact on AST [after-school tutoring ] industry and adversely affect the course of the operation and the financial outlook of industry participants.

The analyst said investors are clearly entering uncharted territory with substantial moving parts and limited visibility. Benchmark cut the sector not to buy, alongside the shares of New Oriental Education and China Online Education COE,

-17.37% ,

another US-listed stock that fell 43% on Friday and was down 12% to start the week.

In a statement, New Oriental said it would follow the spirit of the notice and comply with applicable rules and regulations when providing educational services, with a similar statement from TAL and Gaotu.

A statement from another listed player in the United States, Youdao DAO,

-32.55% ,

a smart learning group based in China, said the rules would have material impacts on its K-12 course activities, and added that it was looking for ways to try and comply with them. Youdao shares fell 26% on Monday after falling 42% on Friday.

Some analysts saw the crackdown coming from even further. Citgroup decommissioned TAL, Gaotu and Koolearn Technology Holding, 1797,

-33.45% ,

which has no US listing, for sale on June 11, but retained a buy rating on Oriental (EDU) given its exposure to non-K12 tutoring. Analysts referred to a comment by then-Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said students should not count on after-school tutoring (AST) for their studies, as a signal of an upcoming tightening. .

The implications of the new regulations are not pretty at all, a Citi team led by Thomas A Singlehurst said in a note to clients on Monday. Looking specifically at the names of education under our coverage in Europe and the United States, we think the implications are quite limited as there is limited direct involvement in the education market in China.

The more general question is whether this will have wider ramifications for other tech companies in China. It’s not for us to judge, but with separate stories about the regulation of music, it’s starting to look like that, he said.

The news broke as Beijing ordered tech conglomerate Tencent on Saturday undefined

to terminate the exclusive contracts with the copyright holders of the US-listed stock music of Tencent Music TME,

-3.11%

fell 8% in New York on Monday.

Nerves of steel over a requirement to invest in Chinese stocks is nothing new, given months of news of crackdowns dating back to at least October, when regulators postponed the initial public offering of Ant Group, operator of the popular Alipay mobile wallet in China. Actions taken since then have included a record fine of $ 2.8 billion for industry leader Alibaba BABA,

-6.57%

amid the scrutiny of the business empire of founder Jack Ma, who founded Ant Group.

Earlier this month, the Chinese government blocked new users from downloading apps from Didi Global Inc. DIDI,

+ 0.74% ,

the country’s response to Uber Technologies UBER,

-1.62% .

This is because US regulatory measures have also made some investors cautious about owning Chinese stocks listed in New York.

Opinion:This is your final warning Chinese stocks listed in the US are dangerous to hold

Investors may need to dig a little deeper when it comes to Chinese companies listed in the US, Mike ORourke, chief markets strategist at JonesTrading, said in a note to clients on Monday. He said the Securities and Exchange Commission filings of TAL’s Form 20-F over the past 3 years have listed the draft rules on private education as part of its risks to our business structure.

The company has said potential challenges if these rules go into effect. Going forward, investors will take a closer look at risk factors in SEC filings of Chinese companies listed in the United States, ORourke said.