Minister of Commerce responds to civil coalition summons on oxygen shortage





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Commerce Mr Lutfisaid his party would face a subpoena sent by 107 elements and organizations within the civil society coalition regarding the oxygen shortage amid a spike in cases. pandemic covid-19. “We really appreciate it, it is a rule of law. We respect the legal process and we face it legally,” Lutfi said at a press conference on Monday (26/7). He said the government was trying to meet the needs of people exposed to COVID-19, including oxygen. Lutfi assured that the government had made great efforts to deal with this pandemic. “If I can ask for help, we are all working in all ministries, the coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment, the coordinating ministry of the economy, all trying to secure the need for COVID-19 ”Said Lutfi. According to Lutfi, the government has reduced bureaucratic or administrative processes to provide oxygen. He asked the public to be more patient. “But it is a rule of law, we will face prosecutions. But at the same time, we and the government are making all our efforts to meet these needs,” said Lutfi. It is known that 107 elements and member organizations of the civil society coalition have sent a subpoena to Lutfi, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin regarding the oxygen shortage in the middle of a wave in the event of a COVID-19 pandemic. In the open summons, they felt that the government had failed to control the availability and price of oxygen, which the population now urgently needs. They also said the government had not provided hospital capacity even for patients who needed treatment. “We, the undersigned, hereby submit a subpoena to the recipients of the people’s mandate as public administrators, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo, the Minister of Commerce, Mr. Muhammad Lutfi, and the Minister of Health, Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, “the letter reads. According to them, the scarcity of oxygen has caused many patients to die as they self-isolate. LaporCovid-19 data noted, since June-July 18, up to 675 patients have died while self-isolating at home. The coalition also admitted to receiving numerous reports of residents who died while searching for hospitals. With this condition, the coalition considers that the government has not respected the rights of citizens according to the constitution. [Gambas:Video CNN] (aud / age)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/ekonomi/20210726182448-92-672453/mendag-respons-somasi-koalisi-sipil-soal-kelangkaan-oksigen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos