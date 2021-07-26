Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Bhavani Devi on his performance, sports news

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saber fencer Bhavani Devi on her splendid performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Devi made history by becoming the first Indian to win a fencing bout at the Olympics. A 9-time national champion took part in the round of 16. His strength against his Tunisian rival was incredible to watch.

But, she could not pass the 32nd finals. She was beaten by world n ° 3 Manon Brunet. It put together a bold presentation and wowed many people with its powerful gameplay.

She easily won her first round match 15-3, but was subsequently delayed.

Bhavani Devi tweeted a touching message to staunch supporters after being knocked out following a battle in her second game. She wrote, Big day. It was upbeat and moving. I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Ajizi and I became the first Indian fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but I lost the second match 7/15 against Manon Brunet, the 3rd player in the world . I did my best but couldn’t win. I apologize.

You did your best and that’s all that matters. Victories and defeats are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration to our fellow citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

