Gandapur draws attention to sexist remarks by Maryam Nawaz





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan, decried around the world for the plight of its women, has again revealed its misogyny through the Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, “sexist and rude” against the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz -N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Criticizing the PML-N leader at a public rally in Tarar Khal in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gandapur said Maryam Nawaz spent Rs 80 million of taxpayer money on surgery and that he will unmask her true face in front of the public by removing the cosmetic surgery, reported Gulf Today.

“We will slap you so much that your real face will be revealed to everyone,” the minister said.

Social media erupted in reaction to Gandapur’s comment.

“The dirt of Gandapur, (aides to Prime Minister Imran Khan Shahbaz) Gill and Co’s orbishnonsense lead young people to mental destruction and as a result characters like Zahir Jaffer and Usman Mirza are born. In their crimes PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf) is also responsible, ”Sindh Information Minister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Nasir Hussain Shah, wrote on Twitter.

Awami Nation Party (ANP) lawmaker Samar Bilour urged Maryam Nawaz to move beyond the “vile narrative” and reminded everyone that women across the country feel particularly threatened in light of recent acts of violence against women.

Also in November 2020, the minister went too far in his criticism of political opponents, especially Maryam Nawaz, and sparked anger on social media for his offhand sexism and problematic rhetoric against his political rivals, Gulf Today reported.

“His clearly sexist comments did not lead to any accountability, so some suggest he was probably praised. And a few months later he’s back, adding violence to his sexism. This pattern also shows his disturbing obsession. for Maryam Nawaz and her appearance, “commentator and lawyer Reema Omer noted in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan drew criticism from human rights groups in Pakistan for his controversial remarks accusing the dress of women of sexual violence against them.

In an interview with Axios, the Pakistani prime minister said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. It is common sense.” “… I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here; we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a completely different society, the way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to a certain point – all of these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society, “he also said.

It comes two months after Imran Khan’s comments on sexual violence sparked serious backlash, where he said the increase in such violence in Pakistan, especially against children, was due to “fahashi” (vulgarity ).

The incident comes amid the annual report on the state of human rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 which has sounded alarm bells about the fate women in the country. (ANI)

