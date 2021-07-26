Trump stirs up WYO politics for Smith, Gray, Bouchard and Biteman – Sheridan Media





After months of slow news, former President Donald Trump is making noise in Wyoming politics.

According to a myriad of sources, the two US House GOP candidates invited for approval are Cheyenne’s lawyer Darin Smith and Casper’s lawmaker Chuck Gray. Although State Senator Anthony Bouchard was the first to enter the race against incumbent Liz Cheney, he was not invited by Trump.

Trump has a big grudge against Cheney because she was one of 10 members of the Republican House who voted to impeach the former president. Cheney has grown even louder since then in her criticism of Trump, which has isolated her from a large number of Republicans in Wyoming.

Voters in Wyoming voted more pro Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections than voters in any other state. This is Trump’s country.

The pro-Trump mood that prevails among many Republicans in Wyoming is so dominant that Cheney is rarely seen at public events these days and travels with two security guards by his side. In the first quarter of this year, she spent over $ 58,000 on personal protection.

Based on the money raised, while Bouchard has raised the most donations of all of the Cheneys challengers at nearly $ 580,000, Smith has more money on hand, $ 142,461 to Bouchards $ 108,612 after having raised approximately $ 171,000 in the second quarter of the year.

(Note: Smith and I worked together on Governor Foster Friesss’ run in 2018.)

Smith said he had raised money the old-fashioned way from friends and supporters. Smiths $ 142,000 is the biggest war chest among Cheneys’ rivals, if you don’t count the money loaned directly to the campaign by the candidate himself.

When I chatted with Smith last week, he told me he kept his head down and worked hard. He travels the state and attends GOP functions in Wyoming.

Friess served as President of Smiths State until his death on May 27. Smith said he still sees Foster as his president in spirit. Friess was a big supporter of Donald Trump. Towards the end of his presidency, Trump appointed Fosters Lynn’s wife to the board of directors of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC

I spoke briefly with Chuck Gray and he is excited about his chances. But neither Gray nor Smith would discuss a possible meeting with Trump. One might assume that there is a gag in place on the subject.

Fox News revealed that Bouchard was not invited to the Trumps Resort in New Jersey for the reunion. According to Trump staff, the former president plans to back just one candidate and then work tirelessly on his behalf to defeat Cheney. If Cheney decides to race again, it will be an ugly race all the time.

Remember, Trump said, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE (Trump’s capitals) against Cheney.

Meanwhile, lost in all this discussion about Trump, it’s Anthony Bouchard. Bouchard entered the race early and got a lot of national publicity. He gained momentum until a story broke that when he was a teenager he got a 14-year-old girl in Florida pregnant whom he later married. Bouchard is a bulldog and has not said whether or not he would support a candidate anointed by Trump.

Smith said if he didn’t win Trump’s backing, he would likely back the candidate who got him.

Gray, 31, is in his third term representing Casper at Wyoming House. His family owns seven radio stations in the state, but he now works full time on the campaign. I have a proven record. The Wyoming Conservatives are ready to side with a candidate. I am that leader.

Meanwhile, in related news, State Senator Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester on Tuesday commissioned what is known as a Wyoming Republican Voter Opinion Poll on the race against Cheney. Cowboy State Daily has been notified by someone who has been called.

This person said the poll was obviously designed to both determine recognition of Bitemans’ name statewide and then promote his candidacy in the race against Cheney for the House seat. The call contained half a dozen questions about how Biteman would fare against Cheney or Smith, Gray or Bouchard. Biteman did not return my calls.

Meanwhile, in many parts of the country these hot periods are called Dog Days. Even weather-prone Wyoming has been hotter than the flames lately.

For politicians, this time of year is really like the Dead Sea. They paddle around trying to raise awareness and yawn, no one seems to be paying attention. But with the announcements from Camp Trump, things suddenly got a lot more interesting.

