Two inmates for cheating on an 80-year-old woman





Claiming that she can get bonus points on her insurance policies, they made her pay 15.37 lakh

Two people from Uttar Pradesh, who cheated on an 80-year-old woman under the guise of reversal bonus points and loyalty bonus points to claim on her insurance policies, have been arrested by Hyderabad cybercrime police. The victim was duped to the tune of 15.37 lakh by Devansh Rastogi (27) and Imran Khan (22), both residents of Ghaziabad.

On March 3, an 80-year-old woman from Begumpet approached police saying that last October she received a call from a person who identified himself as Rajeev Agarwal, working as a clerk in an insurance company. -life and had informed her that if she took out policy insurance, she can get huge bonuses and convince her to believe her version.

The woman took four policies on her behalf. Later, in the name of processing fees and other charges to claim the loyalty bonus, the reversal bonus, the fraudster collected 15 37 622 from him. Even after paying such huge amounts, she did not receive any bonuses nor the amount in her insurance policy and they still ask her to pay more. She therefore realized that she had been deceived by fraudsters under the pretext of getting a bonus on her insurance policies, said Police Co-Commissioner (Detective) Avinash Mohanty. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and the duo were arrested.

Police seized 10 cell phones, five debit cards from different banks, three bank books, a checkbook and two stamps.

According to Mohanty, Devansh Rastogi is originally from Bareilly and after completing his education he worked in some private insurance companies in Noida as a telephone operator. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he received no salary from his company, so he quit his job last October. He later met his childhood friend Manjeet Choudary, who also worked in the insurance industry. As they were both in a deep financial crisis to meet their lavish needs, they hatched a plan to deceive the gullible policyholders of the insurance company, he said.

In the process, they acquired bank accounts from Imran Khan and started calling random people and managed to collect amounts on behalf of insurance policy reversal bonus points and bonus points from loyalty.

In this process, they tricked the complainant into claiming that they were calling from an insurance company and asked her to join certain policies and get the bonus points for canceling insurance policies for which it has to pay processing fees, SEBI fees, GST fees, RBI charges and other charges and has collected the money, the co-commissioner said.

He warned the public not to transfer funds / amounts in advance when responding to online scammers, who claim to call reputable insurance companies.

