Donald Trump says U.S. women’s football team lost to Sweden in Tokyo 2020 over ‘wake-up call’





EX-PRESIDENT Donald Trump believes the United States women’s football team lost its opening game at the Olympics because of the “wake-up call.”

The USWNT suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Sweden in Tokyo before registering an excellent 6-1 victory over New Zealand.

Trump was speaking at the “Rally to Protest Our Election” in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday when he made controversial comments.

He said, “Revival makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become deformed. You become insane.

“The United States women’s football team is a great example of what’s going on.

“Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden three to none and the Americans were happy about that.”

Trump’s comments came around the same time the USWNT was capitalizing on their outright victory over New Zealand in Saitama.

Sweden ended the reigning world champions’ 44-game unbeaten streak with goals from Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius.

The Swedes are one of the best teams in women’s football, finishing third in the World Cup in 2019.

The Scandinavian team also clinched a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016, knocking out the United States on their way to the final.

Trump’s relationship with the USWNT grew strained during his presidency, criticizing star Megan Rapinoe during the last World Cup.

The 36-year-old spoke out against social issues in the United States throughout the tournament and declined to sing the national anthem.

The USWNT are still expected to advance to the knockout stages of the Olympics, where they could meet the GB team.

Hege Riise’s side beat Chile and welcome Japan to the next stage with three goals from forward Ellen White.

